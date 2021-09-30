September 30, 2021
How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs Auburn

With kickoff at 8 p.m., Saturday night in Death Valley will be in full rocking form for SEC opener
Author:
Publish date:

LSU enters Saturday night's matchup against Auburn with the chance to make a statement. The purple and gold had a rocky start to the 2021 season but have since found level ground with some solid performances over the last three weeks. 

This will be a monumental game for the Tigers, one of the biggest home games of the year. It'll be important for recruiting purposes as well with a number of highly touted prospects from a number of different sports expecting to be in attendance, including 2022 linebacker Harold Perkins and LSU commits like Will Campbell.

For Orgeron and this team, it's a perfect national stage game to prove they're a team on the rise and there will be no better setting than a night kickoff in Death Valley. 

"I attribute our victories to Auburn and Florida in 2019 because of our fans, because of Death Valley," Orgeron said. "I think we beat those teams because we were playing them at home and helped us win a national championship. The energy that they bring us, it makes it hard on opposing teams. It just lights us up, we can't wait to get into Tiger Stadium. This is the first time our freshmen, our coaches have really seen Tiger Stadium at max fill. It's going to be a great energy boost for our team."

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

You can stream the LSU Tigers at Mississippi State game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, -3.5  

                                    Money Line LSU, -175

Football

