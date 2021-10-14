    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs No. 20 Florida

    Tigers, Gators kick off for morning clash at 11 a.m. in Death Valley
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It'll be one of those early morning tailgates so the coffee will likely be irish Saturday morning for most LSU fans before kickoff against No. 20 Florida. Both programs face a critical crossroads in the 2021 season with two conference losses and in the Tigers' case, a litany of injury issues.

    But this weekend's matchup much like the 2020 version of LSU-Florida has a chance to be a momentum changer for the Tigers. 

    "We used that experience, our backs against the wall, obviously we needed to win a big time football game and we did," Orgeron said Wednesday. "Florida and LSU is a rivalry game but I didn't know how much of a heated rivalry it was until I came to LSU. We're playing it one game at a time, playing for our pride."

    LSU enters the matchup as double digit home underdogs against the Gators, in large part due to the players who are missing and its most recent performance against Kentucky. An early morning kickoff further alludes to where these two programs are but because of how the SEC West has played out this season, Alabama is the only team with an above .500 record. 

    This is a wide open division with five games remaining on the SEC schedule for the Tigers and if they can start building some momentum this weekend, the outlook on the season can start to change. 

    Time: 11 a.m.

    TV: ESPN

    You can stream the LSU Tigers vs No. 20 Florida game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

    Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

    A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

    SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +11

                                         Money Line LSU, +325

    USATSI_15308786
    Football

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs No. 20 Florida

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16784518
    Football

    What Are LSU Football's Options in Secondary After Elias Ricks Injury?

    59 minutes ago
    USATSI_16785958
    Football

    Three LSU Football Players to Watch vs No. 20 Florida

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16881768
    Football

    LSU Offensive Line Knows it Has Hands Full With Elite Pass Rushing Duo for Florida

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13508263
    Football

    Ty Davis-Price, LSU Running Attack Hopes to Build Off Successful Performance

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15307696
    Football

    LSU Cornerback Elias Ricks Out for Season with Injury

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_13525312
    Football

    LSU Football Players Reminisce on Florida Rivalry

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_16881769
    Football

    With Outside Noise Bubbling, LSU Players "Moving Forward" to Florida

    Oct 12, 2021