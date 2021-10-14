How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs No. 20 Florida

Tigers, Gators kick off for morning clash at 11 a.m. in Death Valley

It'll be one of those early morning tailgates so the coffee will likely be irish Saturday morning for most LSU fans before kickoff against No. 20 Florida. Both programs face a critical crossroads in the 2021 season with two conference losses and in the Tigers' case, a litany of injury issues.

But this weekend's matchup much like the 2020 version of LSU-Florida has a chance to be a momentum changer for the Tigers.

"We used that experience, our backs against the wall, obviously we needed to win a big time football game and we did," Orgeron said Wednesday. "Florida and LSU is a rivalry game but I didn't know how much of a heated rivalry it was until I came to LSU. We're playing it one game at a time, playing for our pride."

LSU enters the matchup as double digit home underdogs against the Gators, in large part due to the players who are missing and its most recent performance against Kentucky. An early morning kickoff further alludes to where these two programs are but because of how the SEC West has played out this season, Alabama is the only team with an above .500 record.

This is a wide open division with five games remaining on the SEC schedule for the Tigers and if they can start building some momentum this weekend, the outlook on the season can start to change.

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +11

Money Line LSU, +325