How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs Central Michigan

Final non-conference game before SEC play will be strong indicator of how much team has improved

LSU enters its third and final game before the start of SEC play with enough issues to fix on both sides of the ball. This game will be a strong indication of how much this team has really improved in the two weeks since the loss to UCLA.

The Tigers didn't really get a good feel for how much the run defense has improved in the McNeese game but the Chippewas will provide a stiff look at what a running attack will look like in conference. Coach Ed Orgeron is impressed with this offensive line that has consistently opened up holes for the Central Michigan rushing attack, helping the offense rush for 242 yards a contest.

"Spread offense, very well coached football team, a physical football team, 242 yards per game rushing, a really good offense," Orgeron said. "Led by a strong offensive line, really great protections and schemes.

"I think they run the ball very hard. They make yards after contact, they hardly go down on first contact. I went and watched their first two games and their offensive line is very good, have great schemes. They attack you, they play fast, offensive line comes off the ball well and the running backs run the ball very low and hard."

On defense, the Chippewas run a 4-2-5 scheme and led by 2020 co-MAC defensive player of the year Troy Hairston, who Orgeron says plays "with his hair on fire."

This will be a good opponent to see just how well the defensive line has handled the corrections in the run defense that were such a disappointment in the UCLA opener. With no John Emery and possibly Armoni Goodwin as well, much of the ball carrying duties will fall on Tyrion Davis-Price and Corey Kiner, though Orgeron does believe Kevontre Bradford will also be eligible.

Here's how you can watch and listen to LSU's matchup with Central Michigan, as well as odds for the game:

TV: SEC Network

You can stream the LSU Tigers vs. Central Michigan game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: LSU, -19