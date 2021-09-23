September 23, 2021
How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football's SEC Opener Against Mississippi State

Tigers to square off against Bulldogs at 11 a.m., face most difficult challenge to date in slowing down air raid.
Author:
Publish date:

LSU can expect a full SEC crowd in Starkville when the team arrives for its first conference matchup of the 2021 season. The purple and gold enter SEC play riding momentum after their most impressive performance of the season against Central Michigan.

Of course there's plenty to keep an eye on as well. First and foremost, how this defense is able to handle the air raid offense of Mississippi State, coming off a 67 pass performance against Memphis from quarterback Will Rogers, will tell a lot of the story. Coach Ed Orgeron and his team certainly aren't taking this Bulldogs team lightly, especially after what happened a year ago in Death Valley.

"That's their DNA, we're planning for it," Orgeron said. "They got them a good quarterback but coach Leach is such a good teacher, they've got good routes, knows how to attack protections, knows how to attack coverages. I think he's a great coach and with this new quarterback, they've had a lot of success."

It won't be at all surprising to see the Tigers drop seven, maybe even eight linebackers and defensive backs in coverage to chew up as much of the field as possible. That means it'll be imperative for the guys along the defensive line to control the line of scrimmage and get the pressure on Rogers. 

Below are all of the ways you can watch, stream and listen to the Tigers' matchup with the Bulldogs Saturday morning:

 

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN

You can stream the LSU Tigers at Mississippi State game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: LSU, -2

