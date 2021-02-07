How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football Players in Super Bowl 55

Tigers' six former players in Super Bowl the most of any other program

It's Super Bowl Sunday and with LSU well represented in tonight's game there is plenty to know before kickoff. The Tigers will have six former players on the active roster between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

On the Bucs, running back Leonard Fournette and linebackers Devin White and Kevin Minter will be available while running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams and safety Tyrann Mathieu make up the Chiefs players on the roster.

For Tampa Bay, White led the Buccaneers in tackles during the regular season with 140 including 15 tackles for a loss and nine sacks. His production hasn't slowed down in the playoffs either, combining for 26 tackles and one interception in wins over New Orleans and Green Bay.

Fournette has racked up 209 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the three playoff games alone as well as 14 receptions. The former star running back was mostly a complementary piece during the regular season but has really broken out in the playoffs and both he and White will be in search of their first championships.

“You’re coming from a team where the offense ran through you, and you come to a team where you’re part of the offense. So it’s different. I had to accept my role and just ball," Fournette said.

On the Chiefs sidelines, Edwards-Helaire and Williams figure to lead the backfield while Mathieu is a first team All-Pro selection who's become one of the top safeties in the league. It's a matchup that before the season many thought could come to fruition with the main headline being Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes.

But between the lines, these former Tigers will all be x-factors in this game and could be the reason one or the other pulls out a win.

"Proud of them. We say all that to our recruits, and every recruit I talked to this week – I’m proud of them," Ed Orgeron said. "People ask me who I’m pulling for in the Super Bowl, I’m just pulling for the Tigers, man. We’ve got Tigers on both sides, I’m pulling for them.”

Here's how you can watch and listen to the Super Bowl matchup between the Buccaneers and Chiefs:

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Odds: Chiefs (-3)

TV: CBS

Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Listen: 104.5 ESPN (Baton Rouge), WWL-AM 870 (New Orleans), KLWB-FM 103.7 (Lafayette)