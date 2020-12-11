How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football at No. 6 Florida

After a week filled with uncertainty about the future of the LSU program, there's now a plane the Tigers will be boarding to take them to Gainesville for a showdown with top 10 Florida.

The Tigers are coming off a 55-17 dismantling against Alabama while Florida was able to capture the SEC East with a 31-19 win over Tennessee. For a second straight week, the purple and gold will get a good look at a program that's moving in a completely opposite direction as strong contenders for a College Football Playoff berth.

“We had a great week of practice. I’m very proud of this team. The focus has been on Florida. Florida’s a great team and (head coach) Dan Mullen’s done a tremendous job," Orgeron said Thursday. "The quarterback (Kyle Trask) is an outstanding player. Great defense. We’re doing to play in The Swamp, our team’s going to be ready and we’ll give it our best effort.”

It appears Max Johnson will get the nod at quarterback for the first time during his freshman season. LSU will be without Racey McMath and it'll also be the first game without tight end Arik Gilbert in the lineup.

Orgeron said despite the distractions that have come with this week, the road trip to Gainesville can be a good thing for the LSU program.

“Having a great trip, staying focused just like they are. Having a great Friday, getting on the plane, having great meetings and come out very spirited and fighting for 60 minutes," Orgeron said. "Eliminate the mental errors. We’re going to have to win the turnover battle. We’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage. We have to win third down and eliminate the explosive plays on defense.”

Here's how you can watch/listen to the Tigers-Gators this weekend as well as the latest odds on the game:

TV: ESPN (6 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (+23)