Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU vs Kansas State in 2022 Texas Bowl

    Tigers set to kick off with Wildcats at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Houston
    Author:

    LSU will end the 2021 season where it began as the Tigers are just a few days away from taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. 

    It was just five months ago that prior to the team's season opener against UCLA, LSU was forced to evacuate to Houston for a week of practice for Hurricane Ida. Plenty has changed as brand new offensive line coach Brad Davis is now the interim while new coach Brian Kelly puts the finishing touches on the 2022 coaching staff.

    "This is a proud moment for our team. We played some good football down the stretch," Davis said. "Being invited to this bowl game lends to the toughness of our team, the kids in that locker room and the leadership that those guys exemplify, so we are really excited to go out there and have an opportunity to compete. Really finish this season and send our seniors out on a winning note."

    With just 45 players currently eligible to play in the bowl game, LSU will certainly be short at a number of positions but the players like Liam Shanahan aren't paying too close attention.

    "I can tell looking around in the team meeting room that it's getting a little thin," Shanahan said. "We're all we got, we're all we need and all really excited to go play as a team one more time Tuesday night."  

    Here's how you can follow along to Tuesday night's final game of the 2021 season to ring in the new year:

    Read More

    Time: 8 p.m.

    TV: ESPN

    You can stream the LSU Tigers vs Kansas State Wildcats game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

    Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

    SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +4.5 

                                        Money Line LSU, +155

    USATSI_17012211
    Football

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU vs Kansas State in 2022 Texas Bowl

    just now
    USATSI_17161819
    Football

    LSU Starting to Implement Brian Kelly's Practices in "Doses" Ahead of Texas Bowl

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17443065
    Football

    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Make More History in Legacy Performance Against Kansas City

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16737154
    Football

    LSU Keeping QB Plans Tight Lipped Ahead of Texas Bowl

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17011814
    Football

    Three LSU Football Players to Watch in 2022 Texas Bowl

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17267663
    Football

    2022 New Year's Resolutions for LSU Football Under Brian Kelly

    Jan 1, 2022
    USATSI_13232747
    Football

    Report: LSU Adds Defensive Line Coach Jamar Cain to Staff

    Jan 1, 2022
    USATSI_6857692
    Football

    LSU to Hire Mike Denbrock as Next Offensive Coordinator

    Dec 31, 2021