How to Watch/Listen to LSU vs Kansas State in 2022 Texas Bowl

LSU will end the 2021 season where it began as the Tigers are just a few days away from taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

It was just five months ago that prior to the team's season opener against UCLA, LSU was forced to evacuate to Houston for a week of practice for Hurricane Ida. Plenty has changed as brand new offensive line coach Brad Davis is now the interim while new coach Brian Kelly puts the finishing touches on the 2022 coaching staff.

"This is a proud moment for our team. We played some good football down the stretch," Davis said. "Being invited to this bowl game lends to the toughness of our team, the kids in that locker room and the leadership that those guys exemplify, so we are really excited to go out there and have an opportunity to compete. Really finish this season and send our seniors out on a winning note."

With just 45 players currently eligible to play in the bowl game, LSU will certainly be short at a number of positions but the players like Liam Shanahan aren't paying too close attention.

"I can tell looking around in the team meeting room that it's getting a little thin," Shanahan said. "We're all we got, we're all we need and all really excited to go play as a team one more time Tuesday night."

Here's how you can follow along to Tuesday night's final game of the 2021 season to ring in the new year:

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

You can stream the LSU Tigers vs Kansas State Wildcats game online.

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +4.5

Money Line LSU, +155