How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs McNeese State

Orgeron, LSU ready to return to a full capacity Death Valley and the atmosphere that comes with it

It's unclear if Tiger Stadium will be at 102,000 strong for LSU's home opener against McNeese. Saturday nights in Death Valley is a treat that all sports fans should get the opportunity to witness.

The last time the purple and gold ran out to a full capacity crowd was Nov. 30, 2019, the final game of that national championship season which saw eventual Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow trot out in his infamous "Burreaux" jersey on senior night.

The sounds that night were deafening as LSU trounced visiting Texas A&M 50-7, an outcome this current Tiger team would gladly take when McNeese State comes to town this weekend. Even if Tiger Stadium isn't at its fullest capacity against McNeese, the crowd level should still be close enough to reminisce that feeling a night in Death Valley and all it brings with it.

Tailgating is sure to be in full force as will the Tiger walk, the student section will almost always show up after a long day of boozing and the atmosphere alone will be enough to want to watch, whether in person or back at home.

"I want to use it, Saturday night in Death Valley, I want to use it," Orgeron said. "I wanna use the Tiger Walk, use the energy the right way. I want us to explode at 7 p.m. central standard time, not before. There's a lot of young guys, a lot of coaches that have been in Tiger Stadium for the first time so it's gonna be wild. It's going to be a great night and I can't wait."

Here's how you can follow along if unable to attend Saturday night's game:

TV/Stream: SEC Network+, ESPN+

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

