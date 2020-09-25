How to Watch/Listen to No. 6 LSU vs Mississippi State

LSU is just about 24 hours from its 2020 season opening kickoff against Mississippi State. The Tigers are just over nine months removed from capturing their fourth national championship in program history.

The matchup with the Bulldogs will look and feel completely different around campus as no tailgating and no pregame festivities of any kind will be permitted. Tiger Stadium will only be 25% full which means that all eyes will be glued to the television and all ears will be pinned to the radio broadcast on Saturday.

For coach Ed Orgeron, this week marks the return to some sense of normalcy after months of wondering if this day would come to fruition.

"I think that LSU, as I was born and raised, everybody lives for Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Death Valley, to be able to see those Tigers play again," Orgeron said. "Gather around the TV, cook some gumbo, make some étouffée, have some parties, going back to doing the things we can, obviously following the COVID-19 protocol, but getting back to a sense of normalcy, I think, is going to mean a lot for the state of Louisiana and all the great LSU fans we have out there and especially our football team."

If you can't make it out to Tiger Stadium this weekend, here's how you can watch or listen to the top-three matchup.

TV: CBS (2:30 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

Temperature: High of 85 degrees with a 20% chance of rain.

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.