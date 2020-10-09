How to Watch/Listen to No. 17 LSU vs Missouri

No. 17 LSU is back on the road as a last minute destination change has forced the Tigers to travel to Faurot Field for its week three matchup with Missouri. With Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall Friday afternoon in Louisiana, LSU will play its second of what is now three straight road games due to the storm.





LSU (1-1) arrived Thursday evening in Columbia, where it will square off with Missouri for the first time on the road and just the third time overall as a program.

"Very pleased with the progress we made from week one to week two," Orgeron said Wednesday. "I expect the team to make tremendous progress again this week, working on the fundamentals of LSU getting better. Missouri is a different offense than we've seen in a while. We're gonna travel to Missouri, don't blink and get us a big road win."

As a result of the change in location, the time has also been moved up from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m., a decision that Orgeron and LSU pushed for when it became clear the location of the game would have to be moved.

"It takes two days to recover talking to our trainers and when we play an 11 a.m. game, we're gonna be back in Baton Rouge at around 6 or 7 p.m. on Saturday night. I think our team and our coaches will get more rest and I think it was a big advantage for us," Orgeron said.





TV: SEC Alternate (11:00 a.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (-14)