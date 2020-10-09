SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

How to Watch/Listen to No. 17 LSU vs Missouri

Glen West

No. 17 LSU is back on the road as a last minute destination change has forced the Tigers to travel to Faurot Field for its week three matchup with Missouri. With Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall Friday afternoon in Louisiana, LSU will play its second of what is now three straight road games due to the storm.


LSU (1-1) arrived Thursday evening in Columbia, where it will square off with Missouri for the first time on the road and just the third time overall as a program. 

"Very pleased with the progress we made from week one to week two," Orgeron said Wednesday. "I expect the team to make tremendous progress again this week, working on the fundamentals of LSU getting better. Missouri is a different offense than we've seen in a while. We're gonna travel to Missouri, don't blink and get us a big road win."

As a result of the change in location, the time has also been moved up from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m., a decision that Orgeron and LSU pushed for when it became clear the location of the game would have to be moved.

"It takes two days to recover talking to our trainers and when we play an 11 a.m. game, we're gonna be back in Baton Rouge at around 6 or 7 p.m. on Saturday night. I think our team and our coaches will get more rest and I think it was a big advantage for us," Orgeron said. 


TV: SEC Alternate (11:00 a.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (-14)

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tiger Predictions: No. 17 LSU Football Maintains Momentum in Week Three Win Over Missouri

Tigers gash Missouri in the run game to earn second straight road win of season

Glen West

Breaking Down the Missouri Offense and the Challenges it Presents to LSU Football’s Defense

Locking in on Missouri rushing attack, staying gap sound will be major keys for LSU defense

Brian Smith

LSU Defensive Stars Talk Preparing for Unique Missouri Offensive Approach

Safety JaCoby Stevens says Tigers must avoid “eye candy” that Missouri will throw at them

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU's Ed Orgeron Reminisces on First Game As Tigers Interim Head Coach Against Missouri

Orgeron recalls excitement, electric atmosphere in first game at the helm

Glen West

LSU 2020 Rookie Class Proving to be Historic One Quarter Into NFL Season

Burrow, Jefferson ranked No. 1 and No. 2 by ESPN rookie prospects

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Schedule Won't Change Much Despite Location Change for Missouri Game

Orgeron doesn't expect schedule to change all that much

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Addition of Ali Gaye Has Made No. 17 LSU Football's Defensive Line Among the Best in SEC

Tigers’ defensive line applying consistent pressure on opposing offenses

Glen West

by

Smitty79

The Story of Jontre Kirklin, Andre Anthony and an LSU Football Team Full Of Players Who Waited Their Turn

Kirklin, Anthony ready time leave mark with program after three years behind the scenes

Glen West

SEC Announces LSU-Missouri Will Be Moved to Faurot Field

Kickoff will now be at 11 a.m. and a broadcast will be provided at a later time

Glen West

by

Smitty79

The State of the LSU Football Running Back Room After Two Games

Emery shining in backfield as week three figures to see the return of Chris Curry

Glen West

by

Smitty79