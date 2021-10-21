    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football's Matchup at No. 12 Ole Miss

    Tigers and Rebels kickoff at 2:30 p.m., potentially be an offensive shootout in Oxford
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LSU enters as another near double digit underdog when the Tigers travel to Oxford to take on No. 12 Ole Miss. The Magnolia Bowl is one of those storied SEC rivalry's with recent history on LSU's side.

    The purple and gold lead the all time series between the two programs 64-40 but the Tigers also ride a five game win streak, including last season's 53-48 win over the Rebels, the highest scoring affair in this game's history. This season should be no different as LSU is fresh off its most dominant offensive performance of the season, hanging 49 points on Florida, while Ole Miss under coach Lane Kiffin is No. 5 in scoring in the country, averaging 43.7 points per game. 

    Coach Ed Orgeron and this Tigers team has profound respect for Kiffin and his offensive mind, calling him one of the best play callers in the country. 

    "I think if Lane is not the best play callers in the country he's one of the top three best play callers in the country," Orgeron said this week. "He's doing a great job at Ole Miss. I'm very happy for him, he's a fighter, he comes from a football family and I know he's gonna have his team ready to play."

    Here's how you can watch and listen to the Tigers matchup with Ole Miss as well as the latest odds on the game. 

    Time: 2:30 p.m.

    TV: CBS

    You can stream the LSU Tigers at No. 12 Ole Miss game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

    Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

    A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

    SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +8.5

                                        Money Line LSU, +290

