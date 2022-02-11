Skip to main content

How to Watch/Listen to Super Bowl 56: Former LSU Tigers With Legacy Game on the Line

Burrow, Chase and Beckham have immense opportunity to add to immensely successful football careers

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin, Odell Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth all have varying levels of importance come Super Bowl 56.

For Whitworth it's seen as one last opportunity to capture a championship after a Hall of Fame worthy NFL career. Shelvin is looking to emerge from the shadows as a young interior defensive line force to be reckoned with.

With a win Sunday, Burrow, Chase and Beckham all have the chance to add to legacies that are extremely rare in the NFL. The 2019 LSU stars in Burrow and Chase would accomplish something very few teammates in college and the NFL pull off, win a national championship and a Super Bowl. To do it in three years time would be a legend making accomplishment for both. 

Chase took home Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2021 season on Thursday while Burrow captured the Comeback Player of the Year Award ahead of the big game. In a conversation with New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees ahead of the game, Burrow talked about his journey for an interview on NBC Sports. 

"Just putting myself in a lot of competitive situations, growing up and playing three sports, it's the same thing as getting reps in practice," Burrow said. "At a certain play you get reps in competitive situations and start to realize certain things about yourself. You feel like you can step up in certain moments and the moment is never too big."

As for Beckham, the highly publicized and immensely talented receiver would be a great comeback story, putting past injuries and public scrutiny behind him and capturing a championship. His former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry put it best in interviews this week. 

"You're deserving of this moment," Landry said. "You put countless hours to where you are today and I've witnessed it all firsthand. You have scars to show for where you are today. This is a dream that you are actually turning into a reality. I love you and go get that ring. Go get that ring!"

Read More

With kickoff of Super Bowl 56 now just over 48 hours away, here's how you can follow along Sunday:

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

You can stream Super Bowl 56 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Watch FuboTV

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread Bengals, +4

                                     Money Line Bengals, +165

USATSI_17600416
Football

How to Watch/Listen to Super Bowl 56: Former LSU Tigers With Legacy Game on the Line

1 minute ago
USATSI_16219725
Baseball

Versatility to Play Huge Role in LSU Baseball’s Plans for 2022 Season

1 hour ago
USATSI_13905346
Football

Joe Burrow, Drew Brees Talk About Journey as a Quarterback

3 hours ago
USATSI_17548865
Football

Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow Earn National Awards At NFL Honors

14 hours ago
E2C1BE52-A132-4DEE-BCCA-F198DFA3F1D5
Baseball

LSU Catcher Tyler McManus Making Most of Return Home Ahead of 2022 Season

23 hours ago
USATSI_17636703
Football

Ed Orgeron Comments on LSU's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Super Bowl Run

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_15072635
Football

A Look at LSU Football's Spring Depth Chart: Quarterback

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17492195
Football

Nine LSU Players Invited to 2022 NFL Combine

Feb 9, 2022