How to Watch/Listen to Super Bowl 56: Former LSU Tigers With Legacy Game on the Line

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin, Odell Beckham Jr. and Andrew Whitworth all have varying levels of importance come Super Bowl 56.

For Whitworth it's seen as one last opportunity to capture a championship after a Hall of Fame worthy NFL career. Shelvin is looking to emerge from the shadows as a young interior defensive line force to be reckoned with.

With a win Sunday, Burrow, Chase and Beckham all have the chance to add to legacies that are extremely rare in the NFL. The 2019 LSU stars in Burrow and Chase would accomplish something very few teammates in college and the NFL pull off, win a national championship and a Super Bowl. To do it in three years time would be a legend making accomplishment for both.

Chase took home Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2021 season on Thursday while Burrow captured the Comeback Player of the Year Award ahead of the big game. In a conversation with New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees ahead of the game, Burrow talked about his journey for an interview on NBC Sports.

"Just putting myself in a lot of competitive situations, growing up and playing three sports, it's the same thing as getting reps in practice," Burrow said. "At a certain play you get reps in competitive situations and start to realize certain things about yourself. You feel like you can step up in certain moments and the moment is never too big."

As for Beckham, the highly publicized and immensely talented receiver would be a great comeback story, putting past injuries and public scrutiny behind him and capturing a championship. His former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry put it best in interviews this week.

"You're deserving of this moment," Landry said. "You put countless hours to where you are today and I've witnessed it all firsthand. You have scars to show for where you are today. This is a dream that you are actually turning into a reality. I love you and go get that ring. Go get that ring!"

With kickoff of Super Bowl 56 now just over 48 hours away, here's how you can follow along Sunday:

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

