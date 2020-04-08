LSU 2021 Commit Anthony Hundley Can't Wait to Get to Baton Rouge, '100% Devoted' to Tigers

LSU 2021 defensive tackle commit Anthony Hundley committed to the Tigers back in mid November, more than a year out from the Early Signing Period. That decision wasn't made spontaneously, it was made out of the family atmosphere Hundley felt from the LSU program right from the start.

The Tigers were the first team to offer Hundley in early May of 2019, according to 247Sports. A week after the LSU offer, Hundley received an offer from his hometown school, the Miami Hurricanes, committing soon thereafter.

Hundley remained committed to the Hurricanes until August of last year before opening his recruitment back up. All it took was two trips to Baton Rouge, once against Northwestern State and then for the 42-28 Saturday night win over Florida to sway him towards LSU.

"When I went up there, all of the coaches introduced themselves to me and the atmosphere was good, the game was great," Hundley said. "It just felt like home and the place I want to be for the next three or four years."

The plan, Hundley says, is to make another trip to Baton Rouge over the summer and possibly to catch another game in the fall but both are still in the works.

Hundley's commitment hasn't run off other schools from reaching out to him as Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia Tech have all made inquiries.

"I'm still listening to other schools but I'm 100% committed to LSU," Hundley said.

Even though Hundley has already committed and devoted to signing with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period, that open line of conversation has remained, primarily through defensive line coach Bill Johnson.

"He wants to build a relationship with me and get to know me more and just can't wait for me to get up there," Hundley said. "He'll ask me how my day's going and about my family, making sure we're staying safe and healthy with the whole coronavirus thing."

The allure of playing for a coach Ed Orgeron was another reason Hundley felt comfortable committing to the Tigers so early. Being a defensive lineman, Hundley will get some more one on one instruction from Orgeron, whose background lies in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball.

"He's a great coach and I just want to get to know him more and can't wait to play for him," Hundley said. "It's going to be nice because I know he can really help my game develop when I get to campus so I'm looking forward to that."

The last few weeks have been an adjustment for Hundley, who is keeping busy with online class work and working out as frequently as possible. Trying to gain that extra edge for his senior season is Hundley's goal at the moment and luckily for him, his coach has a home gym that he's been using to stay in shape.

"I'll workout and then go to the field and work on my hand movement and just try to improve on things technique wise that I'm hoping to get better at," Hundley said.

In addition to working on his hand movements in the offseason, Hundley wants to get stronger and faster while also learning how to improve his overall technique. At 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, a little added muscle and speed would improve his game by leaps and bounds but there are qualities that he likes about his game.

"I do well by getting off the ball, using my hands and using the speed that I do have to get pressure on the quarterback," Hundley said. "Improving my hand placement will help me a lot because everybody knows me so I gotta work on being ready and beating the double teams that are thrown at me."