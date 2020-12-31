What Would the Ideal Finish to the LSU Football 2021 Recruiting Class Look Like?

LSU enters another critical juncture of its 2021 recruiting class as the Tigers have secured 20 signings and a number of top targets expected to announce their college decisions in the next few weeks.

A few of these dominos are expected to drop in a few days at the Under Armour All-American game. While the prospects won't be meeting for an actual game, Under Armour is planning a two-hour event that will include a number of the top prospects announcing where they'll be attending.

So with five spots remaining, what would the ultimate finish to the 2021 recruiting class look like for the purple and gold?

Tristan Leigh (OT)

This is the big fish that LSU is hoping to land as the program has just one offensive lineman in the class at this point in Garrett Dellinger. Leigh and Dellinger would be immediate answers to some of the questions on the offensive line as the two would immediately compete for starting positions if Austin Deculus does indeed elect to move on and the inconsistency of Dare Rosenthal.

Leigh is said to be considering Oklahoma, LSU and Clemson with the Sooners and Baton Rouge Tigers both launching recent campaigns to try and land the highly coveted Virginia offensive tackle. Set to make his announcement on Jan. 2 as part of the Under Armour All-American event, some of LSU's top signed players are making last ditch efforts to recruit Leigh to LSU.

With center Liam Shanahan returning, landing Leigh to pair with Dellinger would be the ideal scenario for an offensive line looking to take major strides in 2021.

Brian Thomas (WR)

LSU has landed four major pieces to the receiver unit in Chris Hilton, Deion Smith, Jack Bech and Malik Nabers. But landing the 6-foot-4 receiver out of Walker High School would be the icing on the cake for a phenomenal receiver haul.

We've seen that Kayshon Boutte should walk in as the unquestioned No. 1 receiver after putting together a stellar final three games for the Tigers against Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss. His SEC record 308-yard performance against the Rebels is what will start the engine.

But after Boutte, there are plenty of unknowns about which receivers will be ready to step up into a starting role. Trey Palmer hasn't quite lived up to the billing two years into his career and a year of development should help Koy Moore and Jaray Jenkins.

Adding Thomas to the fold with the other four signees, would be another potential big body playmaker who would compete for snaps as a freshman.

Kimo Makaneole (OL)

Makaneole recently decommitted from Florida State and is said to be considering LSU. It's been Orgeron's intention to load up on offensive linemen with these final five slots and while Makaneole might not start from day one, he'd be another big body to develop at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.

LSU currently has fellow Florida natives Marcus Dumervil and Marlon Martinez on the roster and they should provide depth at the very least as well. Martinez saw some snaps late in the season when guard Chasen Hines went down with an injury against Florida.

Other young linemen on the team like Kardell Thomas and Anthony Bradford should benefit from another offseason of development but after the obvious inconsistency a year ago, LSU will want as many player as possible.

Graduate Transfer Lineman

Adding a third lineman through the transfer market is anther option Orgeron discussed after the Early Signing Period and that the final few spots will come down to a priority in terms of team needs. There is no bigger need than offensive line so finding a graduate transfer on the market would be the optimal option.

"After we look at the signing class, we're gonna put in priority who we need sign and what's best for our football team. Everyone that was committed I gave them the chance to sign and that doesn't mean I won't sign them back. But now there's a priority list."



Ty'kieast Crawford, a longtime LSU target recently entered the transfer portal after his freshman season at UNC-Charlotte. Marcus Minor and Harvard transfer Eric Wilson, who's currently committed to Auburn, could be options the Tigers pursue as well. If LSU strikes out on Leigh, looking to add a second offensive lineman isn't out of the realm of possibility either.

Korey Foreman (DL)

Foreman has already signed with a program but is keeping it under wraps until he officially announces on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American event. There's a chance the program that has landed him already knows and LSU, along with Georgia, USC and Arizona State are among the favorites to land the coveted defensive lineman out of California.

The big draw for Foreman would be teaming up with best friend Maason Smith, as there have been reports in the past of the two hoping to team up with one another at the next level. Even if the Tigers don't land Foreman, the defensive line class is in good shape, headlined by Smith, Landon Jackson and Saivion Jones, who's expected to sign in February with the Tigers.