Ideal Landing Spots for LSU Football's Top 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Some of LSU's top prospects are gearing up for pro day this week and it'll be one last opportunity to show NFL scouts the improvements in each of their games. While next month's draft won't be at the historic levels of 2020, there are plenty of familiar faces who should see there professional dreams come true.

Here are the ideal landing spots for some of the Tigers' top prospects based on their potential draft grade.

Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals)

Chase to the Bengals has been hammered home so much this offseason but it makes the most sense. A bonafied top 10 pick in this year's draft, Chase winding up with his old buddy and teammate Joe Burrow just makes logical sense, particularly with Cincinnati in the market for a receiver.



To add further fuel to this fire, Burrow has reportedly been pushing for the Bengals to draft Chase with their first round draft selection, which is currently No. 5 overall. A recent draft trade moved the San Francisco 49ers up to the No. 3 pick and with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons all looking at different positions, there's a solid chance Chase is available when Cincinnati comes on the board.

This is a team that could also use an upgrade on the offensive line so that could also be the move with this pick but in the meantime, it's nice to dream about a potential Burrow-Chase reunion.

Terrace Marshall (New Orleans Saints)

The Saints history has always gone against the grain of drafting an LSU player for whatever reason. But with one of the bigger redzone threats in this entire draft class projected to be a late first round pick, New Orleans would be foolish to not give him serious consideration if Marshall's on the board at No. 28.

Marshall is a Louisiana native and vertical threat that culd be perfect for this organization as it moves on with life after Drew Brees. New Orleans is also in the market for a wide receiver after cutting Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason. He figures to also receive strong interest from the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers while cornerback could also be a position the Saints hone in on after having to cut Janoris Jenkins to get under the cap.

Jabril Cox (Washington Football Team)

Washington was one of the greatly improved defenses in the league under first-year head coach Ron Rivera. Despite some of the offensive limitations with this team, Washington could be in the running to take hold of the NFC East in 2021 and Cox would be another versatile piece to add to that defense.

Cox was incredibly productive in his lone season with the Tigers, racking up 58 tackles and three interceptions. A 23-year-old with championship experience, albeit at North Dakota State, Cox is an experienced, intelligent player who could be an anchor for the middle of this defense down the line. He's an athletic, versatile linebacker who showed the ability to cover tight ends and slot receivers at times and impressed at the Senior Bowl last month.

Currently projected as a second round pick, Cox would be a great fit at No. 51 to the Washington Football team.

JaCoby Stevens (New England Patriots)

Stevens is an interesting case as he never truly had the speed to be a deep cover safety while at LSU, but he had a ton of success close to the line of scrimmage. He adopted the role of a playmaker and almost a hybrid linebacker while at LSU, which is where he could transition to in the NFL.

A three-year starter at LSU, Stevens was one of the team leaders for the Tigers' run to a national championship and is the kind of player that Bill Belichick likes for versatility. Holding a third or fourth round grade, Stevens could be a valuable piece for any team that has a clear vision for him. While at LSU, Stevens recorded 9.5 sacks, 21.5 tackles for a loss and four interceptions.