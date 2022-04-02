Skip to main content

LSU Football Pro Day Vitally Important for Former Tigers

Stingley can improve stock with strong showing, Davis-Price rising among some executives

Now less than a week away from LSU's pro day and four weeks from the 2022 NFL Draft, this is a vitally important time for the former Tigers hoping to hear their names called and move on to the NFL. 

There are some intriguing storylines to follow, not the least of which is cornerback Derek Stingley, the only LSU player who has first round consideration in this month's draft. Stingley is the enigma of this 2022 class as when he's healthy and right on the football field, there are very few in this class who are better. 

But teams are wary if his recent injury history and somewhat inconsistent play over the last two seasons, causing Stingley to go from a top 10 lock to really as low as the high 20's. As an example, ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum had Stingley falling all the way to No. 24 for the Dallas Cowboys while Mel Kiper had Stingley at No. 11 in his most recent mock draft. 

The reality is Stingley can significantly boost his stock by showing teams that rare athletic ability that made him one of college football's best in 2019. LSU's pro day is the final opportunity to do that and all indications are Stingley will participate in most, if not all of the drills.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's not just Stingley who has caught the eyes of NFL teams. One of the more fascinating prospects is linebacker Damone Clark, who recently was diagnosed with a herniated disk that requires spinal fusion surgery. It's a devastating blow for Clark who worked extremely hard to become one of the top linebackers in the country and likely day two selection. 

Now it appears a day three slide or possible slippage out of the draft entirely is possible for Clark, who will likely miss his rookie season because of the injury.

Running back Tyrion Davis-Price is also a player whose stock appears to be on the rise with a number of teams. After running a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Davis-Price is starting to really turn heads. According to analyst Jordan Shultz, one executive liked how Davis-Price had a productive season but overall still doesn't have the wear and tear that most college running backs have when entering the league. 

“Really, he can do it all. Contact-seeker, old school back, classic downhill runner. Has dropped weight and run well. Pedigree, feature back who also hasn’t played a ton. He’s a young 21," Shultz tweeted. 

Most of LSU's prospects are likely day three draftees but defensive tackle Neil Farrell has been one of the most consistent linemen for the Tigers the last few seasons and is also getting plenty of recognition. One of the higher graded run stoppers in college football according to PFF, Farrell is an intriguing day two prospect who likely will be able to step in as a rotational piece early in his career. 

All of these players will benefit from an extra workout in front of NFL executives and scouts from all 32 teams, something that is likely to occur at a high profile place like LSU. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17583332
Basketball

What Each Front Court Departure Means for LSU Basketball

By Zack Nagy1 hour ago
hilliard auburn
Baseball

Sharp Pitching, Clutch Swings Help LSU Even Series With Auburn in 9-2 Win

By Glen West12 hours ago
E2EB9EA7-177B-416F-858E-15A9420BADEC
Basketball

LSU Portal Party Draws to a Close With Mwani Wilkinson Entering Name

By Glen West20 hours ago
USATSI_17486790
Basketball

Looking at What Each LSU Transfer Guard Means for Program

By Zack Nagy23 hours ago
USATSI_17699865
Basketball

LSU Portal Party Reaches Double Digits With Addition of Forward Alex Fudge

By Glen WestApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17934910
Basketball

LSU Lands Guard Trae Hannibal Via Transfer Portal

By Glen WestApr 1, 2022
money auburn
Baseball

LSU Baseball Can't Overcome Monster Inning in 6-5 Loss to Auburn

By Glen WestMar 31, 2022
USATSI_17925261
Basketball

Report: LSU Guard Eric Gaines Enters Transfer Portal, Two Remain From 2021-22 Roster

By Glen WestMar 31, 2022