LSU Football Pro Day Vitally Important for Former Tigers

Now less than a week away from LSU's pro day and four weeks from the 2022 NFL Draft, this is a vitally important time for the former Tigers hoping to hear their names called and move on to the NFL.

There are some intriguing storylines to follow, not the least of which is cornerback Derek Stingley, the only LSU player who has first round consideration in this month's draft. Stingley is the enigma of this 2022 class as when he's healthy and right on the football field, there are very few in this class who are better.

But teams are wary if his recent injury history and somewhat inconsistent play over the last two seasons, causing Stingley to go from a top 10 lock to really as low as the high 20's. As an example, ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum had Stingley falling all the way to No. 24 for the Dallas Cowboys while Mel Kiper had Stingley at No. 11 in his most recent mock draft.

The reality is Stingley can significantly boost his stock by showing teams that rare athletic ability that made him one of college football's best in 2019. LSU's pro day is the final opportunity to do that and all indications are Stingley will participate in most, if not all of the drills.

It's not just Stingley who has caught the eyes of NFL teams. One of the more fascinating prospects is linebacker Damone Clark, who recently was diagnosed with a herniated disk that requires spinal fusion surgery. It's a devastating blow for Clark who worked extremely hard to become one of the top linebackers in the country and likely day two selection.

Now it appears a day three slide or possible slippage out of the draft entirely is possible for Clark, who will likely miss his rookie season because of the injury.

Running back Tyrion Davis-Price is also a player whose stock appears to be on the rise with a number of teams. After running a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Davis-Price is starting to really turn heads. According to analyst Jordan Shultz, one executive liked how Davis-Price had a productive season but overall still doesn't have the wear and tear that most college running backs have when entering the league.

“Really, he can do it all. Contact-seeker, old school back, classic downhill runner. Has dropped weight and run well. Pedigree, feature back who also hasn’t played a ton. He’s a young 21," Shultz tweeted.

Most of LSU's prospects are likely day three draftees but defensive tackle Neil Farrell has been one of the most consistent linemen for the Tigers the last few seasons and is also getting plenty of recognition. One of the higher graded run stoppers in college football according to PFF, Farrell is an intriguing day two prospect who likely will be able to step in as a rotational piece early in his career.

All of these players will benefit from an extra workout in front of NFL executives and scouts from all 32 teams, something that is likely to occur at a high profile place like LSU.