The Importance of Adding a Running Back to LSU 2022 Recruiting Class

LSU football just needs one really good running back for the class of 2022. The Tigers could sign an in-state prospect or potentially an out-of-state prospect.

The LSU football program is placing together a really good 2022 recruiting class. The skill position talent is tremendous with quarterback Walker Howard, tight end Jake Johnson, and wide receivers Aaron Anderson, DeColdest Crawford, and A.J. Johnson all committed to LSU.

Running back, however, will need to be addressed. With juniors John Emery and There’s ample talent within the state of Louisiana boundaries, plus the Tigers are recruiting multiple prospects from beyond the state borders. Here’s a look at a few of the options.

Keep in mind, regardless of whether a prospect is committed to another school or not, LSU will likely continue to recruit a prime prospect. There’s a long way to go until national signing day.

Branson Robinson, RB, 5’10”, 220-pounds, Madison (Miss.) Germantown

A power running back with one-cut-and-go ability to break long runs, Robinson is a grown man already. His physique aside, Robinson’s recruiting profile is legit as well, with official visits lined up to Georgia (June 4), Clemson (June 11), Alabama (June 18) and Tennessee (June 25).

That’s an official visit itinerary if there ever was one, and there’s still room for another official visit. LSU has recruited Robinson, but a visit is not necessarily a guarantee at this point. Keep Robinson in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Tigers will receive an official visit.

Le’veon Moss, RB, 6’0”, 190-pounds, Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma -- Committed to Alabama

When Moss decided to pledge to the Crimson Tide on June 6th, it was undoubtedly a big blow to LSU’s recruiting efforts. Many believed that LSU would find a way to sign the local talent. With Moss deciding to leave Louisiana and play for the arch-rival, there’s certainly even more pressure on the LSU coaching staff to eventually sign Moss.

It’s one thing to lose an in-state player, and it’s quite another to lose him to Alabama. Will LSU be able to flip Moss’s commitment? The recruitment of Moss is a long way from being decided, and LSU is not going to give up easily.

TreVonte’ Citizen, RB, 5’10”, 200-pounds, Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep

A running back built much like Moss, Citizen possesses a stride with short, choppy steps that allow him to keep his balance while making sharp cuts. A downhill runner, Citizen also possesses excellent middle-of-the-field vision to help gain the most yardage during any given play.

As for recruiting, Citizen has several options, LSU included. Citizen’s official visit list includes Texas (June 4), Texas A&M (June 11) and Auburn (June 18), which leaves two more official visits remaining, and it appears the Tigers will be receiving one of them. LSU (June 25) will be official visit No. 4, but he could still take another visit. Arkansas has been a program that Citizen really liked during an unofficial visit earlier this year, so perhaps the Razorbacks will be the last visit for Citizen.

The Tigers will need to make a concerted effort to keep Citizen home, and losing him and Moss would be a catastrophic recruiting blow, i.e. talent and fan perception of LSU’s recruiting efforts. Just something to consider.

Damari Alston, RB, 5’10”, 185-pounds, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy

LSU absolutely did a marvelous job during Alston’s visit to LSU (June 4). Running backs coach Kevin Faulk and the LSU staff are in strong contention for the Peach State running back, but he still has other visits. Northwestern (June 18) and Penn State (June 25) are two official visits lined up for Alston.

Beyond those three schools, Alston has many other options. Florida, Duke, Florida State, and Auburn are just a few of his other possibilities, and his list of schools has been difficult to gauge throughout Alston’s recruitment because of so many offers. It’s a big offer list to follow, but LSU is squarely in the mix to date.

Final Thoughts

LSU needs at least one really good running back to join the 2022 recruiting class. With Moss already committed to Alabama, there’s pressure to make sure the Tigers land at least one of the good in-state running backs. Citizen seems to be the best option from Louisiana, and do not count out the Tigers landing Moss either.

From Mississippi, Robinson is that physical back that you just have to love. He’s a big-time talent and one LSU and a host of other programs will continue to recruit. Finally, in Georgia, Alston represents a running back target that is very high on LSU. He already officially visited the Tigers and could end up in Baton Rouge for college.