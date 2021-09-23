Inside LSU Kicker Cade York's Endorsement Deal With Velveeta

York excited for opportunity but knows it only comes through the results on the field

Hours after Cade York set Tiger Stadium records with field goals of 55 and 56 yards against McNeese, the LSU star kicker was on a flight to Chicago. It was a long 24 hours for the junior kicker, who made the trip to shoot his very first commercial for Velveeta.

Leaving at 5 a.m. the Sunday after the Tigers win over the Cowboys, it was an eye opening experience for York, who has quickly become one of the best kickers in college football.

On Wednesday York officially announced a partnership with the company under the "The Queso Contract."

"Anytime he attempts a 50+ yard field goal during a game, one lucky fan who has co-signed the "Queso Contract" will win their own Queso Grande, ingredients to make queso all season long, while hundreds of fans will win Queso Grande's baby brother, Queso Pequeno, ingredients to make your own bowl of queso," the press release read.

The opportunity arose when his marketing agency approached him about the deal, to which York was extremely excited to see come to fruition.

"It was definitely a very long 24 hours, nothing I had done before and it was a cool experience," York said. "Never thought I would be in this position when I started two years ago because NIL wasn't a thing and who knew where I'd be at?"

For college athletes like York, having these opportunities comes with the results on the field. The third year kicker has drilled 43-of-52 kicks over his career, carrying an 82.7% average. Over the last two seasons alone, he's knocked in 22-of-25 kicks and has been perfect in 2021.

All of that comes with insane preparation which according to teammates and coaches is never in question with York. The range and accuracy York possesses is rare in college football as coach Ed Orgeron has said he'd be comfortable letting York try a 60-yard attempt in the right situation.

Even his teammates have said that when the offense crosses the 50-yard line, the team feels like it's already set up for points.

"It's pretty freaking sweet,” quarterback Max Johnson said. “We get across the 50 and we think we're in field goal range and we are."

For the time being, York will continue to post on social media throughout the season about his Velveeta endorsement deal and who knows what the future holds. The most important note York wanted to get across was that these opportunities only add incentive to put in the work and deliver on the field.

"It's been an adjustment but I think the important thing I'm trying to focus on and most athletes should focus on, is keeping the main focus the main focus," York said. "You're there to be an athlete, not for the opportunities with NIL. It's a great added bonus but the deals and opportunities will come if you do what you're supposed to do on the field. That's gotta be the main focus."

York has started to think about what his future will look like but the main goal is continuing to focus on this season and how he can help the Tigers pull off some big SEC wins.

"Of course the questions have been asked and it's certainly crossed my mind. Opportunities like the NFL only come to those who perform well and if it continues like this it'll be a chance," York said. "I'm more focused on kicking well against Mississippi State then where I'm gonna be in six months."