LSU Linebacker Jabril Cox Named a Semifinalist for 2020 Butkus Award

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox was named a semifinalist for the 2020 Butkus Award on Monday. Cox was one of 16 finalists, including eight total linebackers out of the SEC.

The LSU senior appeared on the Butkus Award watch list before the season and has been one of the top performers on the LSU defense in his lone season in Baton Rouge. In the Tigers' seven wins this season, Cox has recorded 36 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and two interceptions.

In its 35-year history, LSU's Devin White is the only Tiger linebacker to ever win the Butkus Award. Past winners of the award include Isaiah Simmons, Roquan Smith, CJ Mosely, Luke Kuechly, Von Miller, Patrick Willis and Brian Bosworth.

Cox also accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl next spring as he's expected to be a high NFL draft pick.

"Getting invited to the Senior Bowl is a great honor, it's something not a lot of guys have an opportunity to accept and it's something that you can't pass up," Cox said. "Especially with COVID coaches haven't been able to come see us so this will be one of the main chances for the GM's to see us in person."

Here's a full list of the semifinalists for the award:

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Jabril Cox, LSU

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

Christian Harris, Alabama

Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M

Ernest Jones, South Carolina

Nate Landman, Colorado

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Monty Rice, Georgia

Charles Snowden, Virginia

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Pete Werner, Ohio State