LSU Linebacker Jabril Cox Drafted No. No. 115 Overall By Dallas Cowboys

Former Tiger, Jabril Cox, comes off the board at No. 115 to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft after a stellar single season in Death Valley. Cox brings a fiery playmaking ability that looks to be a steal in the fourth round.

A three-time national champion at North Dakota State, Cox is a certified winner and carries himself as such. In his lone season in Baton Rouge, Cox proved he can hang with the elite talent of the SEC, leading the Tigers in solo tackles with a remarkable 37 while recording 58 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Cox appears to be the ideal fit for the (team) who look to build their linebacker position with Cox giving them a player who can come in and compete day one. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the reason for Cox's slip into the fourth round was in large part due to the shoulder procedure he had. NFL teams were weary to take a chance on him because the injury doesn't always heal.

Missing LSU’s Pro Day due to injury, Cox held his own Pro Day at LSU on Monday, showing NFL evaluators the incredible athleticism he attains at the linebacker position. Cox recorded a 4.52 40-yard dash and an impressive 34-inch vertical with numerous NFL teams in attendance.

Like former LSU standouts Devin White and Patrick Queen, Cox looks to continue the Tiger lineage at the linebacker position in the NFL after hearing his name called. With the impact he showed at LSU, his traits were shown to be able to carry over to the next level. Cox is a dominant sideline-to-sideline linebacker with the ability to rush the passer, giving him the ideal skillset to produce in the NFL.