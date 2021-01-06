LSU Football to Hire Jake Peetz as Offensive Coordinator

Ed Orgeron has settled on a replacement for the offensive coordinator position as Carolina Panther's quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz will take over the Tigers' offense. Peetz replaces Steve Ensminger, who is transitioning to an analyst role after being the acting offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.

The program later announced the hiring of former LSU offensive analyst DJ Mangas as passing game coordinator.

“We are excited about the opportunity that Coach O has given us to move our family to Baton Rouge and be a part of the LSU football program," Peetz said in a statement. "Dealing with Coach O and Scott Woodward through this process has shown me the commitment made to winning more national championships and I am grateful to be a part of that. We can’t wait to get to work, Geaux Tigers!”

At 37-years-old, the hiring of Peetz points to LSU and Orgeron going after a younger, energetic coach hoping to continue a climb up the coaching ladder. Orgeron confirmed reports on Tuesday that he did call former passing game coordinator Joe Brady to ask for potential candidates for the job and Brady suggested Peetz, as well as Mangas, who worked with Brady at both LSU and in Carolina last season.

"A lot of respect for Joe, we asked him 'Joe who can run your offense' and he's given me two guys who are here today," Orgeron said. "I thought those two guys worked great together two years ago. I believe in Joe, I believe in Steve Ensminger and I believe we lost a little of that this season. I want to get back to that offense."

An additional report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic said that both Peetz and Mangas had successful interviews with LSU coach Ed Orgeron on Tuesday which led to the quick turnaround.

Peetz spent the 2019 season as the Carolina Panthers running back coach, where he helped Christian McCaffrey achieve one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history. McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 1,005 yards on 116 catches and four additional touchdowns through the air.

Following that success, Peetz was promoted to quarterbacks coach by Matt Rhule upon arrival and spent the 2020 season working with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Despite being just 37 years old himself, Peetz has over 10 years of experience in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders.

The Tigers are also meeting with Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman about the open DC spot this week.

“Both Jake and DJ come highly recommended from one of the premier and innovative offensive coaches in the game in Joe Brady,” Orgeron said. “Jake brings 10 years of NFL experience with him to our staff. He spent a season coaching alongside and learning from Joe (Brady) so we couldn’t be more excited about Jake joining our staff. His knowledge of football combined with the players we have on our roster, will make for a dynamic offense for LSU in 2021.