SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

2021 Tight End Jalen Shead Commits to LSU Football, Second Commitment of the Week for Tigers

Glen West

The future of the tight end room at LSU got a little brighter on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi tight end Jalen Shead announced his commitment to the purple and gold. Shead becomes the 18th commit of the 2021 class for the Tigers and second of the weekend.

Shead joined Atlanta cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins and leaves LSU with seven spots left in the recruiting class. The future of the tight end room was already on the rise with the additions of Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year Arik Gilbert as well as Kole Taylor in the 2020 class.

The addition of Shead adds a big, physical tight end that thrives in the blocking game and who now really wants to prove to be a reliable threat in the passing game. Shead spoke with LSUCountry this week about his impending commitment and said that there is plenty he hopes to prove at Olive Branch High School.

"You don't really find many physical tight ends these days, they're mostly just heavy set receivers," Shead said. "I wouldn't label myself as a blocking tight end but that's all teams have seen because that's what I primarily do. Last year we had two 1,000-yard running backs so I blocked a lot. I'll flex out to receiver this year, I play tight end, defensive end and punter. Nobody's seen my full potential yet."

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end has actually spent some time with his future teammate Gilbert. Before he had even received an offer from the Tigers, Shead was asked by fellow Olive Branch teammate Xavier Hill, an LSU commit in 2020, to tag along for a visit to Baton Rouge.

It was on that trip where Shead really got a good feel for the program and some of the players. When Shead met Gilbert, he said he was surprised at how well he carried himself for such a highly touted prospect.

"You expect someone like that to be kind of cocky but he wasn't like that at all," Shead said. "We had some talks, I asked him a lot of questions so it was pretty cool and the vibe with LSU was pretty great."

With Shead now on board, the 2021 class is starting to take form and the program wants to make a big splash for the final spots. Among the candidates that the Tigers hope to lure are Louisiana's Maason Smith, Sage Ryan and Brian Thomas as well as out of state prospects like Korey Foreman, Tristan Leigh and Ga'Quincy McKinstry.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: LSU Football Receiver Ja'Marr Chase to Opt Out of 2020 Season, Declare for 2021 Draft

Chase expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next spring

Glen West

by

BigDad1

Which LSU Football Rookies Will be Must Drafts in 2020 Fantasy Leagues?

Burrow, Jefferson, Edwards-Helaire should be on fantasy radar

Harrison Valentine

How Will LSU Adjust in Practice With Most of the O-Line in Quarantine?

Tigers must be careful in bringing linemen back after two weeks of absence

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Starting to Change One Analyst's Opinion of Him

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd becoming a Burrow believer because of character off the field

Glen West

by

Glen West

2021 Recruit Tysheem Johnson Updates LSU Football Recruitment With Impending Commitment

Johnson set time decide between LSU, six others on Sept. 30

Glen West

LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2021 Cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins

Wiggins becomes 17th commit of the 2021 class for the Tigers

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Pair of LSU Football Commits Start 2020 High School Seasons With a Bang

Running back Kiner, cornerback Khamauri Rogers shine in 2020 debuts

Glen West

Film Review: What LSU Football Commit Nathaniel Wiggins Brings to Program

Wiggins brings elite size, explosive playmaking ability to LSU secondary

Brian Smith

Members of LSU Football Team March Campus in Peaceful Protest of Social Injustice

A timeline of LSU football's march and what took place on an important Friday afternoon

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Receiver Racey McMath Taking Control of Slot Position, Pair of Freshmen Making an Impact

Moore, Boutte showing early signs of improvement as Tigers start padded practice

Glen West

by

Glen West