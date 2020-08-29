SI.com
LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2021 Cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins

Glen West

LSU added its 17th player to the 2021 class on Friday when Georgia cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins announced his commitment to Ed Orgeron and company. Wiggins joins fellow Atlanta, Georgia safety Khari Gee as the only two members of the LSU secondary in the 2021 class.

Wiggins relationship with LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond is one that was very important in the Tigers ultimately luring the Westlake High School star away from the likes of Florida and Miami. When our colleagues over at AllGators caught up with Wiggins last month, he couldn't stop raving about the LSU program.

"I really like the coaching staff at LSU. [Defensive backs] coach [Corey] Raymond, he's my guy. I talk to him every day, I mess with him hard,” Wiggins said.

The 2021 cornerback announced his decision late Friday evening in an interview with Rivals. Wiggins was ranked No. 43 overall prospect and the No. 3 cornerback in the inaugural SI99 rankings, an in-depth look at the top-99 prospects in the country.

LSU now has eight spots remaining in the 2021 class and the secondary will continue to be a position group the program will attack. Safety Sage Ryan and cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry are the two players that the team would ideally like to add to fill out the secondary.

The Tigers are also in prime position to land receiver Brian Thomas, defensive tackle Maason Smith and offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

Here is Wiggins' SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Incredibly long. Will definitely be able to hold a lot more weight in college. And has the work ethic to do so.

Athleticism: Big enough to physically compete with any WR in the class, while also having the speed and quickness to run with them as well. Ball skills are off the charts, and he high points the football extremely well.

Instincts: Loves to compete and has that irrational confidence you want all of your cornerbacks to have. Has a nose for the endzone with the ball in his hands. Snaps his head around quickly while in phase. Ball hawk is an understatement.

Polish: Extremely polished as a bump and run specialist. Believes he can walk down and cover anybody in the state, and for good reason. This kind of fluid athlete and long strider is only going to get better as he grows into his body.

Bottom Line: I’d be hard pressed to choose between Wiggins, Jordan Hancock, and Nyland Green. Both Green and Wiggins have insane size at the position. Wiggins went step for step and picked the ball off in 1 on 1’s versus Arik Gilbert during a May workout, a feat few can duplicate.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Edwin Weathersby II
Edwin Weathersby II

Long CB who can match & mirror in press alignments. Wins with size, fluid movement skills & production at catch points. Very good pickup for LSU here.

