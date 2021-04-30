LSU Football Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Drafted by Cincinnati Bengals

It's the dream scenario many LSU fans had hoped would come to fruition and on Thursday, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will officially be reunited. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Chase with the No. 5 pick in the draft after much speculation.

Chase going to the Bengals will give Burrow another weapon in an offense that includes Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd but the need at offensive line will certainly need to be addressed.

"I don't think it can (it get better than this). I'm happy to be in this moment right now, enjoying this with my family," Chase said. "I'm ready to go put on a show. Let's do it."

Of course the major attraction for LSU fans is reuniting Chase with Burrow, his former LSU quarterback as the duo combined for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to his 2019 Biletnikoff winning season. Burrow has spoken glowingly about his relationship with Chase over the last few months but most recently shared his thoughts on reuniting with Chase on the Cris Collinsworth podcast.

“I didn’t watch the pro day. I know what Ja’Marr can do,” Burrow said on the podcast. “I didn’t have to watch the pro day. He’s a lot like me. He was in there every Saturday with me throwing, getting up early. He’s that kind of guy. He’s a great person, great dude, great player. He and I got along very (well).

“Certain receivers just have a way of getting separation at the top of the route. Whether they’re accelerating past them or they get a little push, whatever it is, he’s got that receiver ability to just run past people. He ran a 4.38 I think it was, but I didn’t expect it. Nobody is catching him, though. He just has a great way of getting open. He has a great feel for zone, great feel for man. He’s a complete player.”

Chase was also asked about the idea of playing with Burrow at the NFL level and said it wouldn't take much for the pair to rediscover the spark that made the two so potent in college.

"I think I would have an advantage if I was to play with him, only because we played a couple years," Chase said. "But we would still have to get that groove back, get a feel for it again. It’s not just going to be there when we throw again, so we’d have to build that chemistry back up and work hard again.”