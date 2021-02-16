LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Goes No. 3 in Latest NFL Mock Draft

LSU's Ja'Marr Chase has been a persistent top 10 pick in all mock drafts, but usually falls in that five to seven range. On Tuesday, NFL Network's and insider Daniel Jeremiah released his updated mock draft, with the former LSU receiver going the highest he's been expected to go in recent weeks.

Jeremiah has Chase going No. 3 overall to the Miami Dolphins to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

"I flirted with giving the Dolphins one of the top offensive linemen here, but they are desperate for difference-making speed and playmaking ability on the outside," Jeremiah wrote.

Chase is certainly that difference maker on the outside and is someone who can instantly come in and make Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's job much easier. Tagovailoa had his ups and downs as a rookie but giving him a bonafide star receiver like Chase could help take that offense to another level.

He recorded 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during his record breaking season in the SEC in 2019, a record broken by Devonta Smith this past season at Alabama.

Many national analysts are split on whether Chase or Smith should go first as Smith may have the edge in speed but Chase is an equally good route runner and has the physicality and build that most NFL teams are looking for in a true No. 1 receiver.

Of course, Chase has received a ton of praise from his former LSU teammates, including quarterback Joe Burrow, who wouldn't mind if Chase fell to No. 5 for the Cincinnati Bengals to potentially snag.

"I'd love to play with Ja'Marr. He's a great player," Burrow said. "We're still in contact all the time. We talk every now and then. He's a great dude and a great player. I'd love to have him on the team.

"Ja'Marr's a really good player, it’s pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap. He’s an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."