Jaray Jenkins Officially Declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and has opted out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for his professional journey.

Jenkins is fresh off of a 2022 season where he totaled 27 receptions for 404 yards and six touchdowns. As reliable of a receiver this program has had, Jenkins quickly became the heartbeat of this LSU receiving corps over the last two seasons.

For his career, Mr. Consistency leaves Baton Rouge with 89 receptions for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jenkins harped on how wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton’s attention to detail and nitpicking has elevated his game to new heights; allowing him to get production week in and week out.

“The way that he coaches, he’s worried about the little things,” Jenkins said. “I feel like the little things are what takes our game to the next level. I feel like that’s what he’s been doing since he’s been here. Him telling us we need to fix the little things is what helps everybody.”

Jenkins will now begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft and join the rich talent LSU has produced at the wide receiver position at the next level.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”