Report: Joe Brady to Likely Stay in NFL, Return to College Improbable

In what can be deemed as unsurprising news, former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is unlikely to go back to the college game.

After being relieved as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator last week, Brady has already received calls and interest from numerous NFL teams about joining their staff, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. This should come as no shock to any who follow LSU's championship run closely.

While Brady was a significant piece to the Tigers' run two years ago, it's been well reported that he wasn't a fan of the recruiting aspect of the college game, which is why he jumped on a chance to join an NFL staff after the purple and gold's national championship.

After being one of the masterminds behind a historic college offense, Brady struggled to find that same success in Carolina. It didn't help that star running back Christian McCaffrey missed most of the last two seasons with injury but the Panthers currently rank No. 29 in offense this season and were No. 21 in Brady's first year.

It was also a little under a year ago that Brady was thought of as the next ascending young coach in all of football, even interviewing for several NFL head coaching positions. To see such a dramatic fall from grace was a bit surprising but he's still well thought of and wasn't given the best circumstances for success personnel wise with Carolina in his two seasons.

Before being hired by LSU, Brady was an analyst with the New Orleans Saints and has coaching experience at William and Mary as well as Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Currently it's unknown where he could ultimately wind up but with plenty of NFL offers on the table it's only a matter of time before Brady makes his next move.