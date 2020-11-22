LSU Rookie Quarterback Joe Burrow Carted Off With Knee Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon with a serious knee injury. The rookie out of LSU was immediately ruled out of the game by the team.

Burrow was in the middle of a very solid performance in the third quarter before going down with the injury. For the game, Burrow had completed 22-of-34 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

Burrow has tossed for 2,690 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 67% of his passes and faces another tough task against a stout Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

Coming into the game, Burrow had taken 72 hits in his young career, which tied Daniel Jones for the most hits taken by a rookie quarterback through his first nine games since 2000. Burrow's former LSU teammates are already sending in their thoughts after the injury.

Grant Delpit, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jefferson were among the former players who have sent out their well wished to Burrow.

As one of the favorites for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Burrow said recently he believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential in the NFL.

"I'm just scratching the surface on where I can be and where I can go," Burrow said told reporters this week. "So, that's the most exciting thing for me."

"Obviously, there's a lot to improve. I'm nowhere near where I can be or need to be, but I think I'm off to a pretty good start."