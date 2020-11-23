LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reacts to Joe Burrow's Season-Ending Knee Injury

As Ed Orgeron watched his former quarterback Joe Burrow, he couldn't help but feel a great sadness as he was carted off the field. Burrow went down in the third quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals loss with a gruesome hit to his left knee that was initially revealed as a torn ACL.

However, further testing done reported not only a torn ACL but a torn MCL and additional structural damage to his knee as well. It's an injury that will undoubtedly knock him out for the rest of the season and possibly longer.

Orgeron knows the type of character and competitor that Burrow showed throughout his two year career at LSU and knows he'll be back and better than ever.

"It was tough, it was tough to watch and we all felt bad for him," Orgeron said. "Joe's a competitor, I texted him today, I know he's gonna be back, I know his attitude and getting on to the next season. I thought he was having a rookie of the year season, we're very proud of Joe, we follow everything he does like we do all of our players in the NFL."

Burrow tossed for 2,690 yards and 16 total touchdowns while completing 67% of his passes during his rookie campaign. Immediately following the hit, Grant Delpit, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jefferson were among his former teammates who sent out their well wishes to Burrow.

Following the devastating injury, more than $27 thousand dollars was raised for the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund in the hours after he was carted off the field.

Coming into the game, Burrow had taken 72 hits in his young career, which tied Daniel Jones for the most hits taken by a rookie quarterback through his first nine games since 2000.