How Has LSU Football's Joe Burrow Spent His Post NFL Draft Life? Chilling in His Star Wars Themed Bedroom

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow joined the Pardon My Take podcast on Thursday with Barstool hosts Big Cat and PFT Commentator fresh off going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

Due to the current circumstances, Burrow says he’s still living under his parents’ roof, and sleeping in his childhood bedroom. While the room has seen significant upgrades over the years, Burrow -- now an NFL quarterback -- goes to sleep in a Star Wars themed bedroom.

“My dad likes to make the joke that I’m a 23-year-old millionaire living in my parents basement,” Burrow joked. “It hits close to home.”

Burrow mentioned that he hasn’t officially signed his rookie contract with the Bengals and is waiting to see what happens over the next three months.

After selecting Burrow, the Bengals took Clemson receiver Tee Higgins at No. 33 overall. The last time the two met on the field together LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the National Championship game, where Higgins posted just three catches for 52 yards.

“There’s been some occasional trash talk in the zoom meetings, mainly from the coaches,” Burrow said about his relationship with Higgins. “We’re not sure why they started that, but the coaches came out and said it.”

“I think we’ll quickly develop chemistry together,” Higgins said about Burrow in a recent interview with The Spun. “I can’t wait to get out there with him and catch a few balls from him.”

Burrow and Higgins have spent the last three days going through rookie minicamp.

"We got three days with the rookies," coach Zac Taylor said. "So we got a chance to bring them up to speed on the things they've missed the week before with the veterans."

Even though the draft wasn’t in Las Vegas, Burrow preferred all along to spend his special night at home with family. But like the Heisman Trophy ceremony, the National Championship game, and frankly his entire football career, his dominance sucked the suspense out of the outcome.

But when the event officially began, Burrow admitted he started to feel some butterflies.

“I fully expected and knew that I was going No. 1. But that three and a half minutes that [the Bengals] were on the clock was like the longest three minutes of my life.”

When Burrow got the phone call, it wasn’t necessarily as exciting as it was a relief. He’s a football nerd and doesn’t like attention, and now that all the draft talk is over, he’s anxious to get back to playing the game.

Burrow wrapped up his interview talking about a video that recently surfaced of him playing basketball for Athens High School, where he averaged 17.1 points per game and first-team all-Ohio honors.

“I had a few offers coming out,” Burrow said. “I was playing football and everyone knew it. But for a while, I thought I was going to go to a smaller school and play both [football and basketball].”