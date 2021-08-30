Joe Burrow Reminisces on LSU Teammates, How They Made Each Other Better

Though there has been an influx of LSU talent since Joe Burrow joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, there hasn't been a ton of conversation about his LSU days. Now that he's two years removed from possibly the greatest college football season of all time, the talk around Burrow recently has always revolved around his return from injury.

On Sunday, he made his long awaited return to the field to a standing ovation by the Cincinnati faithful. He only played three snaps that went backwards eight yards on the drive but the stats weren't the important part of the game.

Burrow is gearing up for a full time return to the field alongside former LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase, Thaddeus Moss and Tyler Shelvin. It doesn't appear as though Chase or Shelvin are in danger of missing out on the final 53-man roster but Moss could be a bubble guy.

The week before he was signed by the Bengals, Moss was hanging out with Burrow in Cincinnati. The two became very close over their two years at LSU and their connection has stayed strong. Burrow said the development of Moss during this camp has been amazing to watch and thinks he's in line to not only make the team but earn a spot in the tight end rotation.

"There are certain plays where we ask Kyle [Allen] why'd you go here? He says 'Because I know where Thaddeus is going to be," Burrow said. "I know he's going to be open and Thaddeus is a guy who works very hard, gets better every single day and asks questions about the offense. You tell him and he does it."

The former LSU quarterback was asked about a few of his former LSU teammates in not only Moss and Chase, who he currently plays with in Cincinnati, but former receiver Justin Jefferson as well. Burrow and the Bengals take on Jefferson's Vikings in week one of the 2021 season.

Much like how he's talked about Chase, Burrow said that what makes Jefferson such a great player is his football IQ.

"We made each other a lot of money," Burrow joked. "All kidding aside, Justin's a great guy, great player who was my guy my first year at LSU and then Ja'Marr emerged and I could just take my pick. Those guys are fun to be around and Justin is a lot like Ja'Marr, really smart player who you don't have to tell them something twice."

"People always ask me was I surprised at the year he had last year and no I wasn't surprised at all. He's a really great player who works hard," Burrow said.

The common denominator between Jefferson, Chase and Moss is Burrow and vice versa. Burrow said he wouldn't be where he is now without the hard work all three of them put in ahead of that 2019 season that put them all on the map.

"I think in football you get influenced by everyone you're around," Burrow said. "They influenced me in a big way and that's what's great about football, no one guy can do it on his own. You tailor your game to the people you have around you, create a dialogue that grows as you grow as players, teammates and friends."