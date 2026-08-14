Joe Burrow Weighs in on Jayden Daniels-DJ Pickett LSU Controversy

With each passing day, it seems the unpredictable feud between Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his former school, the LSU Tigers, takes more turns.

But now it’s not just people from Daniels and LSU’s side weighing in; it's also reaching former players unaffected by the ongoing situation. Following the Cincinnatti Bengals’ preseason-opening 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions, LSU legend Joe Burrow was asked about the controversy.

“I just heard about it a couple hours ago,” Burrow said. “I don’t necessarily have too many thoughts at this time. I just — I don’t know enough about the situation to have any thoughts, I would say.”

Never Say Never

Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) greets Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after their game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrow and Daniels represent two of LSU’s three players to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy, the most prestigious individual award in college football. Both also wore numbers that, until recently, many thought were untouchable.

Like Daniels, following his departure from LSU, Burrow was told his No. 9 jersey would never be worn again. An idea that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

“They told me that they wouldn’t use it again,” Burrow said, “but, you know, you never know — you never know what happens.”

The uncertainty is only heightened now following the decision to allow sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett to change from No. 3 to Daniels’ No. 5.

When explaining the decision to the press earlier in the week, head coach Lane Kiffin justified the decision as keeping a promise that was made to Pickett during the recruiting process. That is, even though Kiffin was not in Baton Rouge when the promise was made.

Since swapping jerseys, both Pickett and Daniels have voiced their opinions on the matter. Pickett spoke with the media on Thursday in the midst of news that Daniels felt “disrespected” by the decision and even requested that LSU send back its copy of his Heisman Trophy.

"I wore the number my whole life, since I was four years old," Pickett said. "It's a number I was promised. I wish Jayden the best. Good player, did real good here. So, that's all."

Despite the controversy and outrage on Daniels’ behalf, the Tigers are seemingly holding strong in the decision to allow Pickett to wear No. 5. However, it is unclear how that will affect the long-term relationship between LSU and Daniels.

Per the policy set in place by the athletic department, no LSU player can have their jersey retired until five years following their departure.

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