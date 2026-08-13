Jayden Daniels Requests LSU Tigers Return His Heisman Trophy

Despite being one of LSU’s three players ever to win the Heisman Trophy, it may not be long before the Tigers don’t have Jayden Daniels’ trophy in Baton Rouge.

According to a report from Louisanasports.net ’s Matt Moscona, representatives of the Tigers’ most recent Heisman winner requested that the school return its copy of the Heisman Trophy.

This report comes amid public frustration with Daniels after the Tigers allowed sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett to wear the No. 5 jersey this season. The same number that, just three years ago, Daniels donned en route to one of the most prolific seasons by a college football quarterback.

Heisman Controversy

Quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overcoming a historically bad defense in 2023, Daniels led the Tigers to a 10-3 season with a win in the Reliaquest Bowl over Wisconsin. After taking the Tigers to the SEC Championship in his first season as a starter following his transfer from Arizona State, Daniels became an eventual first-round NFL Draft pick.

Daniels posted video game-like numbers, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while rushing for another 1,134 yards and 10 scores. He completed 72.2 percent of his passes, proving to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in program history.

While players cannot officially have their jerseys retired until five years following their departure from LSU. No player had worn the No. 5 jersey since Daniels left, until the recent decision to allow Pickett to change his number from the No. 3 he wore last season.

When asked about it during fall camp, head coach Lane Kiffin said it was a promise made to Pickett during his recruitment. Obviously, it wasn’t a promise made by Kiffin’s staff but one that he wanted to uphold nonetheless.

"DJ is in [No.] 5, and that was a situation that was promised to him in recruiting here, for him to sign here," Kiffin said. "I've done a lot of research on that with the family and the representatives and the people, so really I didn't have a decision to make. It was promised to the kid.”

The decision to allow the jersey change has since sparked the request for LSU to send Daniels its copy of the Heisman Trophy, along with the Tigers receiving a cease-and-desist letter for all usage of Daniels’ name, image, and likeness going forward.

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