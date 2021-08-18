LSU Running Back John Emery's Renewed Focus, Gained Knowledge Will Lead to Success in 2021 Season

Emery talks about his role in Jake Peetz offense, why dedication to film room has helped him grow as a player this offseason

As the Tigers run game looks to improve from a season ago, this unit expects big things from junior running back John Emery Jr. The talented, explosive back has been spotty throughout his tenure in Baton Rouge, looking to have a breakout season in 2021.

Emery has been putting in the time and effort to provide vital snaps for the Tigers this season, gaining tremendous praise from Ed Orgeron and newly named starting quarterback Max Johnson.

"John (Emery)'s done a great job,” Johnson said. “Just getting open on switch routes, even six-man protections, done a good job of picking up extra guys that have come or have gotten loose.”

In an offensive scheme led by Jake Peetz, Emery expects to be catching the ball in the backfield and using his athleticism to create plays. During Peetz’ tenure with the Carolina Panthers, he had the chance to coach one of the NFL’s most versatile running backs in Christian McCaffery, looking to use LSU’s backs in the same way.

With that in mind, Emery has spent this offseason improving in the pass game whether it be picking up protections or getting better at catching the football.

“Mainly I worked on catching and route running,” Emery said. “Also reading coverages of the defense and different fronts. I mainly just want to be an all-around back, just knowing we were going to have the spread offense, Coach Peetz was going to come in and change it just a tad bit. I just wanted to make sure I could provide in every area.”

Working with running backs coach Kevin Faulk, Emery has gained knowledge in every aspect this offseason. Being more diligent in the weight room and investing time in reading protections gives Emery an edge heading into fall. Learning from an LSU legend in Faulk has given Emery that much more motivation to embrace areas he has struggled in.

“Coach Faulk, he was in the game for a long time,” Emery said. “He’s always giving great advice as far as pass protection and running routes. He was that type of back, he was an all-around back. That’s the advantage of having a coach who actually played football.”

The growth of Emery from just a season ago to now has this LSU staff raving about what is to come. Beginning to study the game more and taking pieces of other players game to add to his arsenal provides him with the chance to be more well-rounded as a running back.

“I would say just studying the game more, watching more film,” Emery said. “Now I feel like I watch more film and I study myself and my opponents more. I feel like every little thing that I do wrong now, I know just because of how much I’ve learned. That’s where I’ve grown at the most. Knowing where my wrongs are at, just knowing how to right my wrongs.”

As Emery begins exhibiting his all-around growth as a player and maturing in the film room, the explosive back has no ceiling. With a coaching staff and teammates who wholeheartedly believe Emery is due for a breakout season, his time to shine is right around the corner in Sept. 4th’s season opener against UCLA.