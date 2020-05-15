As His Recruitment Winds Down, 2021 Linebacker Junior Colson Has Strong Connection with LSU Coaching Staff

Junior Colson knew he'd develop a strong connection with LSU coach Ed Orgeron the first time he met him. Over the last few months the two have communicated through talk or text on a weekly basis if not more.

It's not just the success or the fit with the LSU program that has Colson seriously considering the Tigers, it's the shared drive with their head coach.

"We're both really driven and that really just grew us closer," Colson said. "We were texting just earlier today [Thursday] and talking about a lot of different things, not just football. He's become one of my really good friends throughout this recruiting process."

Colson considers Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss and Auburn as the schools that have shown him the most interest as his recruiting starts to wind down. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound outside linebacker out of Brentwood, Tennessee told LSUCountry that he plans to make a commitment decision sometime this month.

The initial plan was to wait until the fall after taking official visits but with the dead period now extended through June, Colson figures why wait? It's a trend that has seen a record number of spring commits thus far and likely will continue.

"Since they moved the officials back more because of the dead period, it's allowed me to actually really grow relationships with all of these schools," Colson said. "It's been a way to really find out where I best fit."

As it pertains to his LSU recruitment, Colson has spoken with nearly every coach on the defensive side of the ball and has built a special rapport with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

"Coach Pelini told me I'm his top linebacker and my first official visit was with him because we did it on zoom so that was pretty special," Colson said. "He likes my versatility and that I can play any of the three linebacker spots. He's told me he'll use me for blitz packages and cover packages as well."

Colson said Pelini is recruiting him for the WILL position but with the expectation that he'll be able to develop and play all of the linebacker positions. That kind of confidence that Pelini has in Colson's versatility is one of the reasons the Tigers are towards the top of his list.

There's always room for improvement and heading into his senior year, the main area Colson wants to showcase for college teams is his pass rushing ability.

"I can always improve in everything but I've focused on my pass rush abilities and I feel like I play really well in space," Colson said. "I wake up really early every morning to work out. I'll lift and really do a lot of various drills to make sure I'm staying in shape.

"My size really attracts these programs because they know they can add some weight to my 6-foot-3 frame and at the same time be able to keep my athleticism."

During LSU's undefeated run, Colson was able to catch a game in Death Valley, a 56-20 blowout win over Arkansas that saw Clyde Edwards-Helaire go for 188 yards on six carries and three touchdowns. It's also where he got to watch a buddy of his, Jacob Phillips, rack up 12 tackles en route to the win.

With both Phillips and Colson being from the Nashville area, they've grown close through training together at a local facility. Over the various training sessions, Colson was able to pick Phillips' brain about the LSU experience.

"He tells me that LSU athletically sets you up for success and that if you keep your head down and just work, everything will work out," Colson said. "I see myself being able to play in that type of environment and then having the ability to absorb what the coaching staff teaches me. Their whole coaching staff I believe could help me reach my goals of getting to the next level."