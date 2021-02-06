2020 NFL ROY Favorite Justin Jefferson Thinks Daronte Jones is Great Fit as LSU Defensive Coordinator

Justin Jefferson is not only one of the breakout rookies in the NFL this past season and rookie of the year favorite, he also spent the last season with new Tigers defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

He was quickly able to adapt to the speed of the NFL game going up against Jeff Gladney and Cam Dantzler in practice every day. In his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings, he recorded an NFL record 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns while breaking the VIkings rookie receptions record as well with 88 catches.

In an interview with Geaux247 Billy Embody, Jefferson said he was happy for Jones and thinks he'll work out great in Baton Rouge.

"He's definitely a great coach. I like his energy, I like his attitude," Jefferson said. "He always came up to me and gave me a little pep talk before the game, but I love the coach. He does everything for his players and he knows exactly what to do, but what positions to put the players up for success."

Because of his success on the field, Jefferson is in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year along with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Jefferson has already won the Sporting News Rookie of the Year award and is currently second in the online betting world at +450 behind Herbert on Vegas Insider.

He would be the first LSU winner of the award since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.

"Being a Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, that would mean a lot to me," Jefferson said. "Just being an outstanding performer and just being a top performer of this whole class, being the class that it was, being pretty much the best receiver class to go down, to be at the top of that list, it would be amazing to get that award."

Jefferson will find out on Saturday whether or not he wins Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony on CBS starting at 8 p.m.