LSU Receiver Justin Jefferson Inches Closer to NFL History as He Makes Case for OROY Award

The last time he was in the Superdome, Justin Jefferson had an electric nine catch performance for 106 yards in LSU's national championship win over Clemson. Nearly a year later, the former LSU and Destrehan star receiver returned to the scene of the crime but this time as an NFL player.

Even though the New Orleans Saints put up a whopping 52 points and defeated the Minnesota Vikings handily on Christmas day, Jefferson displayed another great performance, racking up 85 yards on six receptions. Now with 1,267 yards on 79 receptions, Jefferson inches ever closer to passing Randy Moss in receiving yards by a Vikings rookie receiver.

He also joins an elite group of players that includes Moss, Odell Beckham Jr. and Anquan Boldin as the only players to ever surpass the 1,200-yard mark in their first seasons in the NFL. In his short time with the Vikings, Jefferson has made a lasting impression as a selfless player amongst his teammates.

From veteran receiver Adam Thielan to his coach Mike Zimmer, Jefferson is instantly becoming a favorite in the Minnesota locker room and across the Vikings fandom as well.

"My whole career, I've been undersized and I didn't fit the right tangibles to be a top tier receiver," Jefferson said earlier this season.

"I've had to be patient. I had to put more work toward weightlifting. I had to get faster, stronger. All these things happened over time. They didn't just happen in one little year. This whole career, I've just been trying to stay my course and just be patient. I know things are going to come to me."

He's now in a fight with Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert for Offensive Rookie of the Year and is making a strong case to win it over the quarterback heavy award. Five of the last 10 winners of the award have gone to a quarterback but after recently being named to his first Pro Bowl as a rookie, Jefferson isn't worried about the postseason accolades.

That doesn't mean he thinks he's not deserving of the honor.

"The thing I've been doing and the swagger I've been bringing to the team," Jefferson said. "I feel like a receiver — a rookie receiver at that — hasn't had this type of performance in a [long time]. It's about time to switch up the awarding and give it to somebody other than a quarterback."