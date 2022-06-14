Kayshon Boutte Cleared For Activity Following Offseason Ankle Surgery

Kayshon Boutte has been cleared for activity following offseason surgery to his ankle, which held him out for spring camp. Now back at 100%, this wideout room is scary heading into the fall. Boutte at full strength means Cortez Hankton can add to his assortment of riches with his receivers as summer workouts get rolling.

Kicking off his sophomore campaign, Boutte was set to have an incredible year, catching 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns in just six games. Suffering an ankle injury in early October, Boutte's season was cut short.

Putting the country on notice during the first few games, he now looks to carry over his success from a season ago. It was clear Max Johnson had his favorite target in Boutte, but now the Tigers WR1 will have to get acclimated with a new gunslinger.

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte punches in a touchdown for the Tigers against Central Michigan.

A quarterback battle that will feature Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, the work starts now for Boutte to get used to the way his QB’s sling the rock.

In a stressful summer full of recruiting and camps, some positive news from the Tigers is always a win. Boutte, when healthy, has proven to be one of the top receivers in the country. Heading into his junior campaign, he’s a projected first-round pick by a number of mock drafts, setting expectations high for what could be his final season in Death Valley.