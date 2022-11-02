Kayshon Boutte, LSU Players Living in the Moment Ahead of Alabama

What more could one ask for? It’s why you come to LSU. No. 10 LSU vs. No. 6 Alabama to sit in the driver's seat of the SEC West. Saturday presents a tremendous challenge for the Tigers, but these players are embracing the opportunity.

With an open date to give this program extra time to prepare, this squad feels fresh coming off of the bye week, but the time is now to put it all together. There aren’t many games of this magnitude in college football.

“We’re in a great position. What a better week to do it, No. 10 playing No. 6 Alabama,” LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte said. “It’s a great game for us, a great opportunity to show what we can do.”

But the week by week progression of the Bayou Bengals has been something to be impressed about. Coming into the season, Year 1 of the Brian Kelly era looked as though it would be used strictly as a rebuild. Now? They’re a Top 10 team who controls their own destiny.



For this LSU defense, it’ll be a heavyweight battle. The Tigers possess a talented defensive line, but they’ll face an Alabama offense that is extremely explosive. Led by Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young, the junior signal-caller can get hot in an instant.

LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner spoke highly of Young and his ability to “put it on the money” on Tuesday, understanding the task at hand.

“They’re very explosive, they’ve got speed everywhere and then you’ve got Bryce Young who can put it on the money,” Garner said. “We just have to be disciplined with our technique, line up and play fast. It’s tempting to come out of coverage when the quarterback is scrambling but we rely on the defensive linemen and linebackers to get him and the defensive backs just gotta stay in coverage. That’s been the motivation, our why this week.”

The Tigers’ defense has proven they can hang with the most potent offenses in the country, but Alabama brings a different attack to Baton Rouge. An elusive quarterback who Kelly praises for his “improvising,” Young is a different beast.

Just a few days away from game day, LSU has the chance to make a statement and prove they’re a few steps ahead in their rebuilding process than many believed they were. A Top 10 matchup against Alabama to take sole possession of the SEC West has this group energized and prepared for battle.