LSU vs. Alabama Visitors List: Tigers Hosting Elite Prospects This Weekend

LSU is putting together quite the visitors list for this weekend’s matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide and it’s only going to get stronger. With 2023, 2024 and 2025 prospects set to be in town, it’s shaping up to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the season.

A primetime matchup in Death Valley against an SEC West foe. It doesn’t get much better than that and recruits are prepared to take in the scenes it has to offer.

Here are a few targets set to be in town:

Javien Toviano - Cornerback - 2023

Despite having a monstrous 2023 class to this point, LSU has their foot on the gas with a number of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects. One name that this program is in heavy pursuit of is 4-star defensive back Javien Toviano.

It’s no secret this program is pushing for the versatile defensive back, even showing him tremendous amounts of attention all over social media with the hashtag trend #Toviano2TheBoot.

Look for LSU to continue coming in hot this fall to secure Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

Desmond Ricks - Cornerback - 2023

LSU made the cut for 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks and will host him for his last official visit in December before announcing his commitment, but he'll be in Baton Rouge yet again this weekend.

Ricks, the nation’s top cornerback, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class reclassified into the 2023 cycle last week, looking to skip his senior year and enter college.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects routinely.

Colin Hurley - Quarterback - 2025

A two time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

Hurley’s offer list has already reached 20+ and the Tigers are heavily in the mix for one of 2025’s finest. To get the dynamic youngster on campus a second time this fall with a sold out crowd is a major win for this program.