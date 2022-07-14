Skip to main content

Kayshon Boutte Set to Wear Legendary No. 7 For LSU in 2022

Boutte to continue rich tradition of Tigers wearing No. 7, annually awarded to LSU's best player

After Brian Kelly took over the LSU program, many wondered what would happen with the legendary No. 7 jersey tradition. Thursday morning, those questions were answered as the program announced All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will keep the tradition alive.

Kelly was asked during the spring about whether or not he would continue LSU’s No. 7 and No. 18 legacy, saying he would let the team decide. Now, it appears the team has decided after Boutte earned the opportunity to join a long list of LSU greats who have repped the legendary number.

Before Boutte suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2021, he was one of the most potent offensive weapons in college football. In six games, he caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

Boutte has proven he is deserving of this honor. In his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, he took college football by storm, breaking out as a freshman and carrying that momentum into his sophomore season before ultimately getting injured.

The No. 7 jersey has been an LSU tradition for year’s, typically awarded to a defensive back, but recently we have seen other positions earn it. Worn by Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley Jr., the list goes on and on.

Running back Leonard Fournette also repped the infamous No. 7 jersey. In the 2020 season, Ja’Marr Chase earned the honor of wearing it before opting out of the season, which let safety JaCoby Stevens rock it instead.

Boutte will look to bring back the history behind the jersey. After Stingley Jr. was injured for much of the 2021 season and Chase opted out of the 2020 season, we haven’t seen the success of a No. 7 in years past, but now, Boutte has the chance to represent jersey in a big way.

Going to the best player on the team annually, it’s a prestigious honor for Boutte who understands what he is stepping into.

"I had to grow into 7 to understand it already had the characteristics that I was striving for,” Boutte said on Instagram. “To be chosen to wear this legendary number is an honor. I'm excited to be back on the field with my brothers and go to work this season."

