Kellen Mond the Wild Card in LSU Football Matchup Against No. 5 Texas A&M

Will Texas A&M signal caller Kellen Mond be one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks when LSU comes to College Station, or will he be a middle of the pack quarterback that struggles with accuracy and decision making?

During Mond’s career, he’s been up and down. As of late, however, Mond has been good. For the season, Mond only has thrown two interceptions and tossed 16 touchdowns while throwing for 1,468 yards. That’s impressive.

He still goes through a few stretches where he makes a mental mistake, but it’s far more rare than during his first three seasons in College Station. Now that he has Isaiah Spiller tearing up defenses in the backfield, there’s less pressure on Mond.

Much of Mond’s success does indeed come from Spiller and the Aggies’ rushing attack placing him in good passing situations. That opens up the down the field shots that coach Jimbo Fisher likes to take. Mond has the arm to throw deep even if he’s being pressured.

Additionally, Mond is capable of being red hot and scorching a defense. He can be hot for an extended period of time if LSU allows him to become comfortable during the early portion of the game.

LSU has seen what Mond can do to a defense when the Aggies have balance with running and throwing the football. LSU needs to get after Mond early, as well as make Spiller earn every single yard he gains.

"Last year we put some pressure on him and we're gonna have to do that just like any other game," coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday. "We can put pressure with a four man rush, I feel comfortable rushing four and playing coverage. If we have to blitz him, if we have to put some more pressure on him, Bo [Pelini] has a bunch of blitzes. I think the first thing we have to do is be able to blitz with four."

For those reasons, LSU needs to keep the mobile Mond in the pocket and force him to be a true pocket passer. Sometimes Mond makes yards with his legs. Worse yet, Mond will escape pressure and make a big pass down the field after escaping the pocket. That’s when he’s most dangerous.

Case in point, against Florida, Mond went 25-of-35 for 338 yards and three touchdowns. The Gators allowed Spiller to consistently gain four, five and six-yards during first downs, and Mond tore them apart thereafter.

Alabama, meanwhile, limited Spiller to 11 carries for 25 yards, and that is a big reason Mond was under duress for much of the afternoon and needed to attempt 44 passes. He still completed 25 of his throws for 318 yards and three touchdowns, but also was picked off one time.

What happens with Mond once again will likely stem from LSU’s ability to slow down Spiller. When Mond is placed in uncomfortable third down and long situations, history shows he’s capable of making colossal mistakes.

Which Mond shows up and how LSU handles Spiller will be pivotal to the game this Saturday night in College Station.