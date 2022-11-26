Keys to Victory: LSU vs. Texas A&M

Brian Kelly isn’t one to overlook an opponent and he certainly will not downplay the daunting challenge the Tigers face Saturday night against the Texas A&M Aggies. A program with nothing to lose, Jimbo Fisher’s squad will have their focus set on spoiling LSU’s improbable season.

But the Bayou Bengals have proven they’re built for this moment. With the chance to reach the 10-win mark in year one of the Kelly era, it’s been a remarkable season, but there is still much to look forward to. The first step is taking down the Aggies.

Here are the keys to victory for the Tigers in College Station:

Slow Down the Aggies’ Rushing Attack

Coach Fisher expects star running back Devon Achane to be back in the starting lineup this weekend, and if so, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them. On 158 carries, Achane is up to 887 yards and six touchdowns. Simply electric with the football in his hands, they’ve relied on him to carry much of the load as a result of inconsistency in other areas.

LSU has struggled at times in halting production in the run-game, making it that much more important to limit the success of Achane Saturday night. Facing an Aggies program who has relied on their rushing attack to get the ball down the field, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them.

Test the Texas A&M Secondary, Push the Ball Downfield

The Aggies’ offense has been in shambles all season, but their defense has held their own when called upon. It’s been a work in progress, but this unit has certainly been a “bright” spot in the midst of a season that has been a disappointment.

In the secondary, Demani Richardson has provided stability along with his fellow defensive backs, which could give the Tigers some trouble. Last weekend against UAB, Jayden Daniels shook back in a big way to elevate the Tigers’ passing game, but the level of competition will certainly be different when facing the Aggies.



Look for LSU and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to throw a mixed bag at Texas A&M. Utilizing Daniels’ legs in the RPO could see success against an Aggies defensive line that hasn’t quite looked the part this season while throwing in their fair share of short, quick passes.

Allow the Veterans to Carry the Load

When the Tigers are in dire need of a big play, Mr. Reliable, Jaray Jenkins, shows up in the big moments. This season, Jenkins has been at his best. Hitting the road for his regular season finale in the purple and gold, emotions will run high for the senior, but expect him to shine bright.

Jenkins, the leader of this LSU wide receiver room, has had a solid senior season to this point, but a big game is due in his final run against Texas A&M. While he’s become one of Jayden Daniels’ favorite weapons, this offense will rely on their seasoned veteran to make plays when it matters in College Station.

With 23 receptions for 321 yards and five touchdowns on the season, the time is now for Jenkins to make a statement and give this team another win as they control their own destiny.

For senior linebacker Micah Baskerville, his new demeanor is what has taken Coach Kelly by surprise, calling his story “inspirational.” A player who struggled with academics upon arriving on campus, he’s changed his ways entirely, making his love for Baton Rouge that much greater.

This will be Baskerville’s final regular season game for the Tigers, making it that much more important for the senior to elevate his game to new heights and propel LSU to victory.