FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Top 2022 Cornerback Khamauri Rogers Backs Off LSU Football Commitment

Rogers one of Mississippi's top recruits and the only cornerback committed to LSU
Author:
Publish date:

Fresh off signing 19 new players to the 2021 class, LSU has lost a commitment from one of its top prospects in the 2022 class. Mississippi cornerback Khamauri Rogers announced on Thursday that he'd be opening his recruitment back up.

"After careful consideration, my family and I have decided to open my recruitment back up," Rogers said in a social media post Thursday.

Rogers has quickly established himself as one of the best prospects in the 2022 class and one of the top defensive backs in the country. As one of the earliest commitments in the 2022 class, Rogers told LSUCountry back in June that one of the reasons he felt so comfortable with choosing LSU was his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

"It's DBU and I always wanted to go to LSU because it feels like home," Rogers said. "It's the coaches and the way they treat me. They treat me like a son and I just love it down there."

The decision to open his recruitment back up isn't a shocking one considering he committed right in the middle of the Tigers' 2019 championship season and the 2020 season hasn’t come close to that level of success. With Rogers’ decommitment, LSU is left with six commits including quarterback Walker Howard and safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen.

It’s also important to point out that Rogers could very well just be exploring all of his options more thoroughly. Back in the summer he revealed he wasn’t talking to many other teams, something that has likely changed throughout the fall.

He called one day playing in Tiger Stadium a “dream of mine.” But that dream will now be put on hold as he evaluates his other options.

khamauri rogers
Football

Top 2022 Cornerback Khamauri Rogers Backs Off LSU Football Commitment

193A800C-6362-47C8-9D47-A8C880FEB26B
Football

Recapping an Encouraging 2021 Early Signing Period for LSU Football

USATSI_13899632
Football

LSU Football Successfully Flips Auburn Running Back Commit Armoni Goodwin

82BDCD98-2DC5-40C1-89EF-7E1E151EB001
Football

LSU Football Lands Signing From Top Louisiana Prospect Maason Smith

USATSI_15251790 (1)
Basketball

LSU Basketball Matchup With UNO Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

USATSI_15307610
Football

Three Players to Watch: LSU Football vs Ole Miss

8A98B85B-A3ED-489D-9E2F-E42E797FAD1F
Football

Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football 2021 Recruiting Early Signing Period

USATSI_14987312
Football

LSU Football Safety JaCoby Stevens Confirms Ole Miss Will Be Last Game With Tigers

USATSI_13686163
Football

Know Your Enemy: Ole Miss a Good Final Exam for LSU Football in 2020 Season