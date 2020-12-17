Top 2022 Cornerback Khamauri Rogers Backs Off LSU Football Commitment

Fresh off signing 19 new players to the 2021 class, LSU has lost a commitment from one of its top prospects in the 2022 class. Mississippi cornerback Khamauri Rogers announced on Thursday that he'd be opening his recruitment back up.

"After careful consideration, my family and I have decided to open my recruitment back up," Rogers said in a social media post Thursday.

Rogers has quickly established himself as one of the best prospects in the 2022 class and one of the top defensive backs in the country. As one of the earliest commitments in the 2022 class, Rogers told LSUCountry back in June that one of the reasons he felt so comfortable with choosing LSU was his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

"It's DBU and I always wanted to go to LSU because it feels like home," Rogers said. "It's the coaches and the way they treat me. They treat me like a son and I just love it down there."

The decision to open his recruitment back up isn't a shocking one considering he committed right in the middle of the Tigers' 2019 championship season and the 2020 season hasn’t come close to that level of success. With Rogers’ decommitment, LSU is left with six commits including quarterback Walker Howard and safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen.

It’s also important to point out that Rogers could very well just be exploring all of his options more thoroughly. Back in the summer he revealed he wasn’t talking to many other teams, something that has likely changed throughout the fall.

He called one day playing in Tiger Stadium a “dream of mine.” But that dream will now be put on hold as he evaluates his other options.