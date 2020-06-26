2022 LSU Football Commit Khamauri Rogers Talks Strong, Growing Relationship with Tigers Staff

It doesn't matter that Khamauri Rogers has already committed to play ball for the Tigers, he just loves visiting LSU. Being from Lexington, Mississippi, just over three hours away from Baton Rouge, it's a drive that Rogers has made "six or seven" times as he tries to ingratiate himself with the culture of the program he one day plans on attending.

"I just like the environment, the fans are very passionate and I just love it down there," Rogers told LSUCountry at the Nike Elite Underclassmen Camp. "It's very loud in there and really just as publicized."

The LSU connections already run deep with Rogers, who plays for the Louisiana Bootleggers in the offseason. The Bootleggers are a popular 7v7 team that has helped develop and produce phenomenal collegiate talent over the years, including current LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

While Rogers will likely never share the same field with Stingley as teammates at LSU, he has been able to work out with him and his father sporadically throughout the quarantine.

"He says I'm a special player and that means a lot coming from him," Rogers said.

Despite committing and being 100% in on LSU, Rogers said that his phone is blowing up non stop from other programs. Currently the No. 32 player overall and No. 6 ranked defensive back, Rogers said the history of LSU is why he's remained locked in with the Tigers.

Back when Rogers visited LSU in November, during the Tigers run to a national championship, he received an offer from Ed Orgeron and company and decided to commit the very next day.

"It's DBU and I always wanted to go to LSU because it feels like home," Rogers said. "It's the coaches and the way they treat me. They treat me like a son and I just love it down there."

Rogers primarily speaks with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who was integral in him feeling confident enough to commit to the Tigers at such an early stage in his recruitment process.

"We're very close, I love him as a coach and he's just taught me a lot since I committed," Rogers said. "He's taught me a lot of technique and just what I need to get better at. He teaches me mostly about staying consistent with my hand placement because I get a little wild sometimes."

What pops out to Raymond and a number of the recruiters that have studied Rogers' film is his technique, which as a sophomore at Holmes County High School is already pretty pristine.

Though his technique is improving by the day, Rogers is working hard to become the best he can be and that means improving on his footwork.

"I have great technique, I have great feet and at the line I'm good with my hands which helps me to not get beat by the receiver," Rogers said.

While he continues to put in the work in the hopes of one day becoming another one of those memorable DBs the Tigers have always produced, there's one thing that Rogers is looking forward to more than anything.

"I can't wait to play in Tiger Stadium, it's always been a dream of mine," Rogers said.