2021 Safety Khari Gee Commits To LSU Football Over Clemson

As the 2021 recruiting trail remains red hot across the country, Ed Orgeron and the LSU program picked up the 11th commitment of the its class in safety Khari Gee on Monday.

“I’m determined to be great, to leave a legacy, to make my family proud,” Gee said in video post on Twitter. “This has been my dream. Which is why I’m committing to the real DBU, Louisiana State University.”

Gee becomes the second safety to commit to the Tigers in the 2021 class, joining Dakota Mitchell. A four-star prospect out of Atlanta, Georgia, Gee is the No. 18 ranked safety according to the 247Sports composite ranking.

Gee's commitment also vaults LSU from the No. 12 to the No. 7 class in the country according to 247.

With so much down time in recent weeks, Orgeron and the coaching staff have made recruiting a priority and the payoff has seen some excellent returns. In the last month, LSU has landed commitments from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, receiver JoJo Earle, defensive end Landon Jackson and linebacker Zavier Carter.

At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Gee brings size that isn't all that common for a safety. In an interview with LSUCountry in April, Gee said that size and aggressive nature are two components of his game that attracted many of the top programs in the country to him.

"I feel like my tackling ability, aggressiveness, how I can blitz and then my size obviously," Gee said. "There aren't too many 6-foot-3 safeties out there."

Gee was able to take a visit to Baton Rouge right before the coronavirus outbreak hit and said it was a great learning experience that also presented him the opportunity to meet with the staff in person.

"I have to admit I liked it a lot, I got to meet coach O for the first time, we sort of toured the campus a little bit, watched a little practice," Gee said. "I heard Justin Jefferson speak a little bit and he just talked about his experience and how LSU functions and how family oriented it is. I got to see the big guys go at it which capped off a great visit."

With Gee now a part of the program's future, he will soon find out what it's like to experience a game under the lights of Death Valley, something he said he looks forward to most about the prospect of playing for LSU.

"The stadium atmosphere of course," Gee said. "I've heard it gets crazy in Baton Rouge at night so I really think I'd want to experience that."