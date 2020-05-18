LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

2021 Safety Khari Gee Commits To LSU Football Over Clemson

Glen West

As the 2021 recruiting trail remains red hot across the country, Ed Orgeron and the LSU program picked up the 11th commitment of the its class in safety Khari Gee on Monday.

“I’m determined to be great, to leave a legacy, to make my family proud,” Gee said in video post on Twitter. “This has been my dream. Which is why I’m committing to the real DBU, Louisiana State University.”

Gee becomes the second safety to commit to the Tigers in the 2021 class, joining Dakota Mitchell. A four-star prospect out of Atlanta, Georgia, Gee is the No. 18 ranked safety according to the 247Sports composite ranking.

Gee's commitment also vaults LSU from the No. 12 to the No. 7 class in the country according to 247.

With so much down time in recent weeks, Orgeron and the coaching staff have made recruiting a priority and the payoff has seen some excellent returns. In the last month, LSU has landed commitments from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, receiver JoJo Earle, defensive end Landon Jackson and linebacker Zavier Carter.

At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Gee brings size that isn't all that common for a safety. In an interview with LSUCountry in April, Gee said that size and aggressive nature are two components of his game that attracted many of the top programs in the country to him.

"I feel like my tackling ability, aggressiveness, how I can blitz and then my size obviously," Gee said. "There aren't too many 6-foot-3 safeties out there."

Gee was able to take a visit to Baton Rouge right before the coronavirus outbreak hit and said it was a great learning experience that also presented him the opportunity to meet with the staff in person.

"I have to admit I liked it a lot, I got to meet coach O for the first time, we sort of toured the campus a little bit, watched a little practice," Gee said. "I heard Justin Jefferson speak a little bit and he just talked about his experience and how LSU functions and how family oriented it is. I got to see the big guys go at it which capped off a great visit."

With Gee now a part of the program's future, he will soon find out what it's like to experience a game under the lights of Death Valley, something he said he looks forward to most about the prospect of playing for LSU.

"The stadium atmosphere of course," Gee said. "I've heard it gets crazy in Baton Rouge at night so I really think I'd want to experience that."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Scott Linehan Says His Experience Can Help "Already Elite" Tigers Offense

Linehan doesn't envision much change in the offense after historic 2019 season

Glen West

Watch: LSU Football Freshman BJ Ojulari Training Hard in Georgia With Potential Return to Campus Looming

Ojulari figures to compete for playing time right away as edge rusher for the Tigers

Glen West

2022 Recruit Emery Jones Recaps a Wild Hour That Saw Him Pick Up Offers From LSU Football, Three Others

Growing up an LSU fan, it was always Jones’ dream to pick up an offer from the Tigers

Glen West

Multiple LSU Football Stars Named in ESPN's "Top Returning" Players By Position

Ja'Marr Chase, Derek Stingley among the top returning college football players

Glen West

Four LSU Football Draftees Selected as “Top-25 Rookies to Watch”

Burrow, Edwards-Helaire among the favorites to win rookie of the year

Glen West

2021 Quarterback Clay Millen Talks About Late Push from LSU Football, When He Hopes to Make a Decision

Millen in a unique position as he hasn't visited any of the programs in his top-four

Glen West

How the NCAA Extending Withdrawal Deadline for 2020 Draft Affects LSU, College Basketball

Four LSU underclassmen will likely have to wait a bit longer for their NCAA feedback

Glen West

Could Garrett Dellinger Kickstart LSU Football's 2021 Offensive Line Recruiting?

LSU has no offensive linemen committed in 2021 class

Brian Smith

What NCAA Council's Vote to Lift Moratorium on On-Campus Activities Could Mean For LSU, College Football

Tigers could be back in the workout room by June 1 if all goes smoothly

Glen West

LSU Linebacker Donte Starks Dismissed from Team For "Violation of Team Rules"

Starks appeared in three games for the Tigers in 2019 championship run

Glen West