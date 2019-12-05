LSU
Times of Interest for No. 2 LSU vs No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship

Glen West

LSU leaves for Atlanta Thursday afternoon with what is sure to be many Tiger fans not too far behind. LSUsports released times of interest over the next three days to help fans map out the events surrounding the SEC Championship.

Note: All of the following times are in Eastern Standard (ET) time.

Thursday, December 5

4 p.m. CT Team departs campus for airport

5 p.m. CT Team departs Baton Rouge for Atlanta

7:15 p.m. ET Team arrives in Atlanta

8:15 p.m. ET Team arrives at Marriott Marquis in Atlanta

Friday, December 6

Noon Head Coaches Luncheon (Hyatt)

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Head Coaches Press Conference (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

* Televised on SEC Network

2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Dr. Pepper Fan Fare (Georgia World Congress Center)

4:35 p.m. – 6:05 p.m. LSU practices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – closed to public

Saturday, December 7

9 a.m. – Noon ESPN’s College GameDay live from Atlanta

* Set located at International Plaza, adjacent to State Farm Arena

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dr. Pepper Fan Fare (Georgia World Congress Center)

11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta

  • Gordy Rush, Jacob Hester, Ronnie Rantz

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. SEC Nation live Georgia World Congress Center

1:30 p.m. Gates to Mercedes-Benz Stadium open

2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST pregame radio show live from Watermark Hotel in downtown Baton Rouge

  • Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

2:20 p.m. Team departs hotel for Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2:33 p.m. Team arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

3:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium

3:45 p.m. Georgia band pre-game show

3:50 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland pre-game show

3:56 p.m. National Anthem

4:06 p.m. Georgia takes the field

4:06:30 p.m. LSU takes the field

4:07 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

4:10 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia on CBS 

