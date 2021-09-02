Know the Enemy: Mobility of UCLA an Area LSU Football Will Need to Pay Close Attention To

As the Tigers shift their focus to Sept. 4th’s season opener after evacuating to Houston due to Hurricane Ida, their week one opponent faced off against Hawaii on Saturday evening. UCLA came out running the ball down Hawaii’s throats, finishing things off before the first have even ended.

This gave the Tigers a chance to break down their opponent’s game plan, players to look out for and what they need to focus on this week in practice to be fully prepared for the season opener in the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Here are a few players worth noting:

RB Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet, a Michigan transfer, put the country on notice in his debut against Hawaii, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries.

The duo the Bruins have in the backfield of Charbonnet and Brittain Brown is something worth keeping an eye on. As Charbonnet took over the first half, bouncing off Hawaii defenders left and right, Brown came in and did the exact same when his number was called.

The rushing attack of the Bruins was on full display in their first game, giving Orgeron and his staff time to dissect all through game week.

WR Kyle Philips

Though Philips didn’t stand out significantly in the Bruins week zero victory, his presence was felt all over the field. The veteran wide out has led UCLA in receptions each of the last two seasons, racking up over 1,000 yards last year, looking to carry this success into the 2021 season.

Though the Bruins passing game last weekend was lackluster, the Tigers know what Philips is capable of as a matchup of him and Derek Stingley Jr. could be flat out electric.

With Philips getting a game under his belt, his number is sure to be called all throughout Saturday’s thriller in Los Angeles as the Bruins get their passing game in check.

OG Antonio Mafi

Though running back Zach Charbonnet got most of the notoriety in their season opener due to his sheer dominance in the run game, a lot of the credit goes to the Bruins offensive line as a whole. Namely Antonio Mafi who cleared holes a freight train could run through.

The Bruins offensive line was incredible against Hawaii where the Tigers talented defensive line will be put to the test in the opener. Though the Bruins have depth at the offensive line position, this Tigers front is nothing short of spectacular.

This matchup will be something worth keeping an eye on from start to finish come Saturday evening where LSU will be put to the test up front.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Starting the season a bit shaky, Thompson-Robinson is someone the Tigers will monitor all night in Saturday’s opener. The electrifying quarterback, who can make plays through the air and with his feet, will look to shake back after a slow start in their first game.

Thompson-Robinson is a veteran amongst a young Bruins team where he has the chance to lead them as a whole. His ability to shake defenders with his legs and roll out of the pocket to make throws on the run makes him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in all of college football.

Coming out with something to prove, the Tigers defense will have to monitor Thompson-Robinson as he looks to prove his value this weekend. The veteran, who some believe has significant NFL upside, will be looking to carve up this LSU secondary in front of an expected sold out crowd.

Final Thoughts

The Bruins came out firing on all cylinders in their season opener against a weaker opponent in Hawaii. The run game being the biggest takeaway, it will be imperative the Tigers front four come to play on Saturday.

With a dominant offensive line showing and a dynamic quarterback who can make plays with his legs rolling outside the pocket, Daronte Jones’ debut for the Tigers will surely be no cakewalk.

As the Tigers continue game planning in Houston before leaving for Los Angeles Thursday, all eyes will be on this defensive unit while they prepare for an active offense in the UCLA Bruins.