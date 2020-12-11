2021 Defensive Lineman Korey Foreman Includes LSU in Top Five

LSU target Korey Foreman has whittled his college list and the Tigers have made the cut. The California native will be deciding between LSU, Clemson, Georgia, USC and Arizona State.

Foreman is set to commit on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American game and most recently finished his final rounds of unofficial visits. He was last in Baton Rouge with his family for the Alabama game, the third time he’s visited LSU’s campus this fall.

Foreman has been very private throughout his recruiting process but has been consistent in his strong relationship with the LSU staff.

“Korey Foreman's already trekked across America to see LSU a couple of times and now will do so again for the Mississippi State game, per the interviews he did surrounding his All-American Bowl Game jersey presentation. He also said he's not 100 percent sure he makes a final decision this year, but the old mantra of tracking the visits seems to be something in LSU's favor, especially when considering his package deal status with Louisiana's Maason Smith. Starting to think LSU is becoming the favorite here," SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia said before the season.

Looking to make a big splash to end the 2021 recruiting cycle, the Tigers are also hoping to secure commitments from offensive tackle Tristan Leigh and defensive tackle Maason Smith.

Here is Foreman’s SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Long and muscular on a well-distributed frame. Some room to add mass dependent on position.



Athleticism: Elite lateral quickness and has a bounce to his first step that lets him get inside or outside of his blocker with relative ease. He's so strong that when he uses his hands to separate himself from a lineman, he's usually throwing the lineman to the ground, or at the very least, several feet away from him. Long strider who can hold up in space, running well relative to size.

Instincts: Comes off of the football with good lean and leverage. Strong motor and makes a lot of secondary plays as he chases down ball carriers laterally. Has a nose for the ball and attacks with controlled approach. Swift enough to dip in and out of holes versus minimal contact in the wash.

Polish: Technician on the defensive line. One of the aspects of his game that shows so prominently is his ability to stand up his blocker, read the play, and quickly disengage. Most comfortable at defensive end, but he can be seen at tackle and as a stand up outside linebacker depending on scheme. Effective wide on the line, coming out of four-point stance, too, with strong power and hands attacking regardless of alignment.

Bottom Line: Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career.