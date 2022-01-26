Landing These 2022 Recruits Would Dramatically Change LSU's Class

The Tigers are going all-in for three recruits that would dramatically change the 2022 recruiting class and its final ranking.

With 13 high school prospects already signed up to play for the Tigers in 2022, LSU wants to sign at least three more recruits during the second National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2. These three recruits are all big-time players and are three prospects LSU recruiting fans should cheer about should they wear the purple and gold.

As it stands today, LSU has a recruiting class that ranks in the middle of the SEC, but even landing two of the following recruits would be major news for LSU, as well as take away talent from arch-rival programs. First up, a player that’s been a national recruit for roughly two years, and it appears to be a three-team race for his signed letter of intent.

Harold Perkins

Size: 6-2.5, 210-pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

High School: Cypress (Texas) Cy Park

Prominent Offers: Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Arkansas, Baylor, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida among others.

Recruiting Ranking: This is a young man that’s a national top 50 player by any rational account. If he signs with LSU, it greatly impacts LSU’s recruiting class, and could push it towards the top 15 in the nation by himself. Perkins is a special player that comes off the edge and chases down quarterbacks, meaning his talent and position are highly ranked commodities. Perkins is the No. 16 player in the SI99.

Top Schools: After committing to Texas A&M during the Under Armour All-American game, Perkins actually backed off that commitment on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The two teams that are closest to landing him beyond the Aggies would be the Tigers and Gators.

LSU is going to be hosting Perkins for an official visit this weekend. The New Orleans native is a big priority, and the LSU coaching staff will be looking to close on the now Houston area prospect. The other team in play is Florida, and newly hired Head Coach Billy Napier should not be counted out. He knows Texas and Louisiana recruiting well after being the top man for the University of Louisiana. The Tigers are trending well with Perkins, and will likely make his final decision next Wednesday.

JaCoby Mathews

Size: 6-2, 195-pounds

Position: Safety

School: Ponchatoula (La.) High School

Prominent Offers: LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Texas, Georgia, Clemson, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Southern California, Penn State, and Tennessee.

Recruiting Ranking: Mathews is a borderline top 100 national recruit with the skills to play multiple positions against modern offenses. It’s hard to find a true safety with the physicality to play in the box like Mathews, while also being able to cover a shifty running back out of the backfield in man coverage.

Top Schools: After officially visiting Florida this past weekend, Mathews will now come to Baton Rouge for his final official visit. The Gators are certainly in play, but it still could come down to Texas A&M and LSU. It’s not set in stone any one way.

As with Perkins, how he enjoys his visit to LSU this next weekend will be huge for the Tigers. He officially visited Texas A&M all the way back in June of 2021, but the Aggies have recruited him hard the entire way. With LSU gaining the last visit, most people in the know like the Tigers chances to sign Mathews. It’s been an uphill battle with all the coaching changes, but LSU is right down the road from Ponchatoula, and there has always been a commitment to keep him in-state.

TreVonte’ Citizen

Size: 6-0, 215-pounds

Position: Running Back

High School: Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles Prep

Prominent Offers: Auburn, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas, Arkansas, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern California head a long list of offers.

Recruiting Ranking: A player that is in the national top 150 prospects, Citizen would not only bolster the Tigers’ final spot with major recruiting publications, but also fill a need at running back as the LSU recruiting class does not currently have a running back signed or committed. Bringing in an every-down running back like Citizen is a need in every recruiting class.

Top Schools: unlike Perkins and Mathews, Citizen already took his official visit to LSU (June 25). That has not stopped LSU coaches from coming after Citizen hard, namely Frank Wilson, one of the most effective recruiters in the country. Citizen was recently back on LSU’s campus for an unofficial visit. The coaches for LSU are hoping that’s enough to fend off Florida and Auburn, the two most likely destinations for Citizen if he does not come to Baton Rouge. From a LSU perspective, the one concern is that Citizen is officially visiting Miami (Jan. 28).

Head Coach Mario Cristobal is an absolutely elite recruiter, and he’s going to do everything in his power to sign Citizen, as the Miami roster is in dire need of more playmakers and depth.

Final Thoughts

If LSU can finish with even two of the aforementioned three prospects, the Tigers should vault into the national top 15, if not top 12 of the best recruiting classes in the country. If LSU lands all three of Perkins, Mathews and Citizen, LSU could end up in the top 10. Signing impact prospects means making major moves in the final recruiting rankings.